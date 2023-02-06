FLAGSTAFF — Northern Arizona University is funding several new initiatives to help Indigenous students, promote traditional knowledge and establish partnerships with tribal entities.
The Seven Generations Signature Initiative (7GSI) will present seven strategic priorities for the next several years, NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera told the Arizona Mirror.
Rivera added that these initiatives would build on NAU’s reputation for serving Indigenous students and communities to make NAU a national leader and show how the school prioritizes its commitment to Indigenous people.
NAU received a $5 million grant from the Mellon Foundation, matched by an additional $5 million investment from the Northern Arizona University Foundation, to develop and implement the program.
“I’m excited to be a part of these efforts that will deliver on the university’s commitment to Indigenous Peoples and serve as a model for others throughout the country," said Ann Marie Chischilly, the vice president for Native American Initiatives at NAU.
The initiative’s launch is coupled with NAU’s recent announcement to expand the Access2Excellence tuition commitment for members of Arizona’s 22 federally recognized tribes.
“The Access2Excellence initiative basically guarantees that we will cover the cost of tuition for all students who are admitted to and who come from one of the 22 federally recognized tribes,” Rivera said.
The initiatives in the 7GSI program will include Indigenous scholarships and strengthening partnerships.
As part of this initiative, Chischilly said NAU wants to develop an Indigenous people’s general education requirement. The goal is that, by 2025, students at NAU can look at a course that’s Indigenous-peoples based.
Through this initiative, NAU will work with faculty and national experts to develop Indigenous Peoples’ Open Educational Resources. According to NAU, the materials will create a repository for faculty to use in courses across the country.
“It’s a unique way of including indigenous knowledge throughout the entire curriculum of NAU,” Chischilly said.
NAU will also launch an intentional program of early- and mid-career faculty recruitment efforts to develop the university’s community of scholars whose work focuses on Indigenous perspectives and knowledge across academic disciplines.
Another step in this initiative is for NAU to develop a hub for Indigenous peoples known as the Seven Generations Indigenous Knowledge Center.
The center will focus on providing a space to bring together Indigenous knowledge holders, partners, artists and tribal leaders to add depth to education, scholarship and artistic endeavors.
Rivera said NAU works to serve indigenous students regardless of their state of residence. One way they do that is through the Indigenous Peoples Living-Learning Community, and through this program, services at the center will be expanded.
The living-learning center serves more than 150 students, according to the university.
The center allows Indigenous students to come together and “cultivate a sense of belonging, affirm their identities and build community so that they can be better equipped to navigate their years at NAU,” Rivera said.
The work of the Seven Generations Signature Initiative will begin in the spring at NAU.
“NAU is doing incredible work to truly be a home away from home for Indigenous students in Arizona and beyond,” said Lena Fowler, chair of NAU’s Native American Advisory Board. “With the Seven Generations Signature Initiative, that work is being elevated.”
Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.
