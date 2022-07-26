NCSO's Lieutenant Toni Garver retires

Retiring from 35 years of law enforcement, Lieutenant Toni Garver worked with Show Low Police Department for six years, followed by 29 years with Navajo County Sheriff’s Department. “I built a 35 floor building; every year another floor,” said Garver.

 Courtesy NCSO

NAVAJO COUNTY – Thirty-five years ago, a very young Toni Garver decided to embark on a career in law enforcement, and on July 19, after 29 years with the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and 6 years with the Show Low Police Department, she retired.

Growing up with six other siblings and a father who was a busy doctor was hard for Garver. Her mom died in 1978 when she was only 10 years old.

Tags

With 20 plus years media experience, Barbara Bruce is an award winning journalist, senior reporter and monthly columnist for the White Mountain Independent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.