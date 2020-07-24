Even during an unprecedented public health emergency, Arizonans have proven to be firmly committed to supporting charitable and other worthy causes through the sale of Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division specialty license plates.
For fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30, the total proceeds raised by specialty plate sales were $11.4 million, eclipsing the previous year’s mark of $11.2 million.
Among the largest beneficiaries are Arizona’s military veterans. The Arizona Legislature has designated four plates to support programs provided by the Arizona Department of Veterans Services. A total of $2.6 million was directed to that agency through sales of Veterans, Women Veterans, Gold Star Family and Military Support (Freedom) plates.
“The specialty plates not only honor veterans and their families, but also fund nonprofits statewide that support veteran needs, programming and events,” said retired Air Force Col. Wanda Wright, Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services director. “This has been especially useful during these times. With these funds, we’ve been able to support Arizona’s veterans facing hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Customers who wish to select a plate can go to ServiceArizona.com, and, once a selection is made, click on a link for more information that outlines the cause that’s supported by the plate’s sale.
The specialty plate program began in 1989. While MVD administers the program, the plates are created by an act of the Arizona Legislature. They cost $25, of which $17 is directed to the program being supported.
