District 6 State Rep. Brenda Barton wants to make it harder for voters to approve initiatives that tie the hands of the legislature.
Brenda Barton is a bill that would clamp down on voter-approved initiatives, like the recently passed measure that imposed a big income tax increase on people making more than $250,000 annually for schools.
HCR 2016 would raise the share of the vote needed to pass an initiative or referendum from the current 50% to a new threshold of 60%.
The legislature could still overturn such a measure with a three-fourths vote. An initiative enacts a new law a referendum overturns or endorses a law adopted by the legislature.
Arizona adopted a populist constitution when it became a state, with rules that made it relatively easy for voters to pass laws directly — or to overturn actions of the legislature.
Many lawmakers have for years criticized the growing number of voter initiatives, many of them focused on increasing funding for schools. The legislature after the 2008 recession made some of the deepest school funding cuts in the nation and Arizona remains near the bottom in per-student school funding, with some of the lowest teacher salaries and largest class sizes in the nation.
Critics of the referendum and initiative system say that the sometimes poorly drafted voter approved laws often get overturned in court and often lock in spending and policies that tie lawmakers hands in a crisis.
Supporters of the system say it represent a necessary check on the legislature and a good way for voters to enact their priorities directly.
Lawmakers have been seeking to clamp down on the initiative system for years – ever since 2016 when voters approved an increase in the minimum wage to $12.
Lawmakers have increased signature requirements and often challenged wording of ballot measures and signature gathering petitions in an often-successful effort to keep measures off the ballot.
In last year’s session cut short by the pandemic, lawmakers proposed bills would essentially ensure that voter-approved initiatives expire after 10 years as well as a measure limiting a ballot measure to a single subject. Another measure would require initiative backers to get one-thirtieth of all signatures from each of the state’s 30 legislative districts.
