There are approximately 200 business days left until Oct. 1, 2020, and the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division reminds customers to get the AZ Travel ID to make it through TSA airport checkpoints starting on that date.
“It’s getting down to crunch time and people need to get their AZ Travel ID,” said MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser Richards. “We don’t want to see travel plans ruined because flyers don’t have an ID that the TSA will accept. That’s a very real risk for people who don’t get an AZ Travel ID.”
Customers should begin the application process at aztravelid.com. They can make an appointment at servicearizona.com to visit an MVD office, or visit an Authorized Third Party office that provides license and ID services.
In order to get the AZ Travel ID, customers need to bring in a document such as a birth certificate or valid U.S. Passport to prove identity and a second document with their Social Security number. Finally, two pieces of documentation proving Arizona residency such as a utility bill, bank statement or something similar with a current name and physical address (not a P.O. Box) are also needed.
The AZ Travel ID replaces the current license or ID and re-sets the expiration date. The cost is $25 and under federal law it’s valid for eight years.
Bowser Richards added, “There are customers who plan to simply use a Passport even if they’re just flying to someplace like Atlanta, Denver, or L.A., which is their choice, but we suggest that the AZ Travel ID is more convenient. Other customers have told us they rarely, if ever, travel by air, but having an AZ Travel ID would be valuable in case of an unexpected trip that required air travel.”
For more information and to apply for a AZ Travel ID: aztravelid.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.