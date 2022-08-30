Nick Lund, president of Tracks, the organization dedicated to the White Mountain Trail System, was on the agenda for the Aug. 18 Town Council meeting for a presentation and update for Tracks and the Tour of the White Mountains. And, much to his surprise, Lund was also recognized for his contribution by the council and the Forest Service.
Mayor Stephanie Irwin turned this agenda item over to Councilor Jim Snitzer, who formerly served as Tracks president.
Snitzer’s words of appreciation regarding Lund’s devotion to Tracks and volunteerism served as a prelude to the recognition plaques he received.
Snitzer said there are some milestones that have to be recognized — among them, Lund’s 80th birthday along with two other significant things.
First, “Nick’s leadership of Tracks has helped create a 200-mile system of trails,” said Snitzer. “It is one of the signature features of our community. It is enjoyed by thousands of people every year and will be enjoyed on into the future. It is an amazing thing.
“The second thing is that Peggy (Lund’s wife) is really the glue that holds it all together. So we thank you, but we really thank Peggy.”
Snitzer added that Lund has set an example for volunteering. Tracks now has over 600 members thanks to his leadership. He is active with the mountain bikers and with all the nonmotorized trail users.
“Tracks is one of the very largest organizations of its type in the country and it is amazing that in our small community that we have such a huge organization, and the volunteerism of the Tracks people are involved in everything in our community,” said Snitzer.
Irwin presented Lund with a certificate of recognition for his leadership. Next, U.S. Forest Service Recreation Management Specialist Joya Szalwinski of the Lakeside Ranger District also recognized Lund.
“I would like to acknowledge Nick’s efforts, enduring efforts, to protect the resource through responsible recreation. We have a certificate of appreciation,” said Szalwinski.
Reading from the certificate, Szalwinski stated, “Nick Lund, your efforts to enhance the White Mountain’s Trail System exemplify the essence of what it means to be the change you wish to see. Thank you for your selfless and continuous volunteering service.”
Lund opened his presentation by identifying Tracks as the group authorized by the Forest Service to build and maintains the White Mountain Trail System regarding nonmotorized trails. He said there is a separate trail system for motorized vehicles.
Lund said Tracks received a grant that allowed the group to print about 100,000 copies of a unique map that has both the motorized and nonmotorized trail systems on it. Over the past four years, 70,000 of those maps, along with a Tracks brochure, have been given out to people.
Google maps
Lund announced that he volunteered to be a Google guide whose job is to recommend locations to Google. He said something he first noticed was that the Google maps did not have the WMTS on it. He made the recommendation it be added and Google agreed. Since that transpired, there have been over 900,000 hits for WMTS, attesting to the trail system’s popularity.
Lund said the WMTS is rated by the Arizona State Parks and Trails as one of the premier trail systems in Arizona, and that is significant because there are a lot of trail systems in the state.
Lund identified some of the important updates also significant to WMTS.
Diamond markers
Lund said that many years ago he had a conversation with the head of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office auxiliary and asked how officers received calls from the trail system. He was told that it was a huge problem because by the time people identify they are in trouble, they usually don’t remember the name of the trail they are on, and with a 200-mile trail system they have to send out multiple officers and that literally takes hours to find out where the people are.
Lund took that information and got a grant from Arizona Game and Fish to put up white reflective trail marker diamonds every one-quarter mile with a simple code on them so traumatized people can remember their location. Lund offered the Country Club Trail as an example: C1, C2, C3, C4, etc.
The auxiliary said most of the time a call is from somebody who has sprained an ankle or suffered something similar. With the trail code officers can identify exactly where a person is, and rescues are usually completed within 45 minutes with only one officer having to respond.
Ramp gates
Lund said that all of the major trails are built as loops with connector trails in between so people can go for short or long excursions.
Lund said he wrote a grant to Arizona State Parks and Trails a few months ago and that grant for ramp gates has been funded.
There are 43 places on the trail that have gates in fence lines.
“You can image,” said Lund, “that creates some problems sometimes because if somebody goes through the gate and they forget to close it then the person that’s running cattle out there will usually call the Forest Service or me and you get chewed out really well.”
The ramp gates are made in Arizona and are basically a 6-foot curved cattle guard so the cows will not go on it but the hikers and mountain bikers can ride or walk across these gates and do not have to open and close the existing gate. It is installed next to the existing gate.
The Forest Service has already gone through the grant process and has recommended it. The final approval of the grant sequence now lies with the State Historic Preservation Office.
Lund sent the information to Epic Rides who does the annual mountain bike event here. Epic pointed out another advantage to the gates. They will enable a physically challenged athlete, the person who might be on a special bike or a special equipment, to be out in the forest and not have to get down off a vehicle or equipment to open and close the gate.
A grant for a shortcut route
Recently another grant was written for a shortcut route for the popular Blue Ridge Trail. It is a 9½-mile loop trail that a lot of users would like to see have a shortcut opportunity as is available on the Los Burros and Pioneer trails.
“We have (GPS-formatted) a potential route that has been sent to the Forest Service and they have to approve it before we can actually do anything with that, but that’s another $45,000 for the trail system,” said Lund.
Mountain bikers
Lund said that with high schoolers in Arizona, the most rapidly growing noncompetitive sport is mountain biking.
The National Interscholastic Cycling Association wants mountain courses for mountain bikers. Lund said a statewide event usually includes 750 to 1,000 riders, plus all the folks they bring with them like their parents, relatives and friends.
Lund said local residents and Tracks members Glen and Julie Bradley’s grandkids were in one of these events in Flagstaff.
Lund suggested the White Mountains could be one of those places as well. They think it is a great idea for this region and a huge economic benefit. Public Works Director Matt Patterson is working to try to develop a trail system for these NICA events at Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex on Woodland Road.
Tour of the WM
“Twenty-eight years ago our hospital started a mountain bike event and it grew in popularity really quick,” said Lund. “So the hospital said we are not in the mountain bike business; we are in the hospital business. So, they turned the management over to Epic Rides, and Epic Rides does the Whiskey Off-Road in Prescott that now has over 2,000 riders; the largest 24-hour ride in the state is down by Oracle. Last year for our Tour of the White Mountains there was 1,200 registered riders and this year they are anticipating 1,500 registered riders and the riders can choose rides of 9, 35 or 50 miles or our trail system or a 30-mile forest ride.
“We talk about how to grow business here on the mountain. Epic Rides’ approach to this when they give the riders briefing, is the president will say, ‘if we catch you littering in the forest we will disqualify you.’ So they are serious about it and when they have the event in Oracle, they go over the entire 16-mile course out there and they pick up everything so the desert is more pristine than when they first find it.”
Concluding his presentation, Lund said, “We hope that you will continue to support the WMTS. We think it is one of the best things since sliced bread, as you can tell with all my friends here.”
As a final note, of the 140 volunteers for Tour of the White Mountains, 80% to 85% of the volunteers are Tracks members.
