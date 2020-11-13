PHOENIX — Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Arizona is inviting Arizonans to nominate a local hero who has gone above and beyond to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
From first responders and health care workers to grocery store clerks and teachers, the company will recognize 30 Arizonans with a $1,000 prize for stepping up to serve others in a time of uncertainty and disruption.
Blue Cross will select 30 people — five individuals among six categories — to each receive a $1,000 prize. One recipient in each category will also have an opportunity to select a local nonprofit to receive a $10,000 donation from Blue Cross. The donations will help the selected nonprofits continue serving Arizonans in need during the pandemic as part of the Front Line Hero Award program.
“We’re inspired by the resiliency and selfless acts of kindness we’ve seen from Arizonans to support one another in these challenging and unprecedented times,” said Pam Kehaly, Blue Cross president and CEO. “We want to recognize, thank, and honor these unsung heroes and pay it forward by assisting nonprofits in Arizona with their ongoing efforts to support those most in need.”
Winners will be notified the week of Dec. 7 and announced in early January. For more information on the program and to nominate a candidate, visit www.azblue.com/heroes.
Individuals can nominate themselves or others up to Nov. 29 in the categories of health care in hospitals or related facilities; first responders; educators; essential service workers (grocery, drivers, sanitation, janitorial, food service, etc.) or volunteers in various capacities.
