Rep. Tom O’Halleran last week hailed the inauguration of Joe Biden as the nation’s 59th President with a renewed appeal for bipartisan solutions to pressing national problems.
“Regardless of party or political ideology, all Americans have cause to celebrate the fair and conclusive transition of power we witnessed today,” said O’Halleran, who represents the 1st Congressional District, which includes most of east, central and northern Arizona — including all of the White Mountains. “Mere days ago, our democracy was under attack and our nation — so often a bright guiding point for young democracies around the world —was watched in disbelief by families in every nation as domestic terrorists ransacked the very building in which our ceremony took place this morning. Today, we begin to repair this shaken foundation, restore faith in our free and fair elections, and come together as one nation united against a deadly virus, not each other.
O’Halleran moves into a potentially influential position as a member of the bipartisan Problem Solver’s Caucus, which played a key role in developing the second COVID-19 relief package, after months of deadlock. The former police officer, state lawmakers and school board member also serves on the House Blue Dog Coalition, a group of 18 fiscally conservative Democrats.
He narrowly overcame a strong challenge last November from Republican Tiffany Shedd. In that election, the Arizona congressional delegation remained unchanged, split 5-4, with Democrats holding a one-seat edge. The state’s Governor-appointed independent redistricting commission will redraw district boundaries this year, based on the just-completed census. Arizona could gain a seat at the expense of a state with shrinking population.
Nationally in November, Republicans gained seats in the House but lost enough senate seats to leave Democrats with control of both chambers, with Vice President Kamala Harris wielding a tie-breaking vote in the Senate.
President Biden has stressed the need to find bipartisan solutions to problems, although his first actions centered on a raft of executive orders reversing policies of the previous administration. The almost even balance in the House and Senate between the two parties will likely boost the bipartisan emphasis of swing district representatives like O’Halleran, where Independents hold the balance with a nearly even split between Democrats and Republicans among registered voters. O’Halleran has started to gain enough seniority in the Democratic-controlled House to gain power to move forward his priorities.
“This Congress, my focus will remain on repairing and strengthening Arizona’s communities. I will work in a bipartisan manner to deliver new COVID aid to struggling families, hospitals, businesses, and schools, and build back our rural and tribal economies that have suffered so acutely. I’m devoted to expanding broadband access — connecting more families and business to resources, school, work, and telehealth—honoring our brave veterans, ensuring access to quality, affordable health care, and promoting ethics and transparency at all levels of government.”
Many rural areas still lack high-speed reliable broadband, subject to dead zones and outages — including much of Navajo and Apache counties. The shift to online learning in schools, telemedicine and telecommuting during the pandemic highlighted the huge disparities between urban and rural areas. At the same time, real estate has boomed in many rural areas as people have sought ways to flee the big urban areas.
“As a bipartisan problem solver, I work across the aisle to find commonsense solutions to the problems Arizona families are facing,” said O’Halleran. “That has been a fact for the last four years and will be no different under a new administration. I’m committed to introducing, cosponsoring, and working on legislation that can not only make it to the House Floor, but that can pass both Houses of Congress and make it to President Biden’s desk for a signature.”
O’Halleran has advocated for faster, more comprehensive relief for reservation communities during the pandemic, as well as stronger action to prevent runaway wildfires on federal land and better broadband access in rural communities.
O’Halleran will retain his seats on the Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Committee on Agriculture, which oversees the U.S. Forest Service.
