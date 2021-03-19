The Biden Administration has paused the fast-tracked land transfer to allow for a huge copper mine beneath Oak Flats near Globe, an area considered sacred by the Apache.
The Trump Administration had finished a required environmental study six months earlier than originally scheduled and the previous Congress had ordered the transfer of 3.7 square miles of land within 60 days.
However, the Biden Administration has revoked final approval of the environmental study of the Resolution Copper Mine required before the land transfer could legally take place.
The move likely represents a delay in the land transfer rather than a cancellation, unless Congress takes additional action.
Proponents say the gigantic copper mine will provide 3,700 jobs in an economically distressed area and ultimately produce a quarter of the nation’s copper needs.
The Apache, who call the area Chi’chil Bildagoteel, maintain the land is sacred although it is not on any reservation. Apache continue to gather herbs and other materials in the boulder-strewn Oak Flats, which also remains popular with campers and climbers.
The Forest Service analysis suggests that the proposed block-fault mining thousands of feet beneath the surface will cause the Oak Flats area to eventually collapse into a crater a mile wide and perhaps 1,100 feet deep. Land around the crater itself would also likely become too unstable to use. If approved, it would take years to start mining and perhaps six years more for the collapse to become evident at the surface.
Gov. Doug Ducey criticized the delay in the land transfer, saying “Undoing lengthy, comprehensive and already complicated federal environmental studies on a whim with the changing of federal administrations doesn’t work.”
Rep. Paul Gosar, characterized the decision to review the Final Environmental Study as “completely unacceptable.” He noted the project could ultimately inject as much as $60 billion into the Arizona economy. The project could extract a billion pounds of copper annually.
“Mr. Biden once again ignores the sound science, wipes out thousands of more jobs and discounts the significance this copper mine is to clean energy, our electrical grid, solar panels, wind turbines and hundreds of other needs,” said Gosar in a newsletter to constituents.
“While we strongly support the rights of tribe’s voices to be heard, there is nothing sacred about this property,” he insisted. “This is mining land first and foremost. The tribal historian confirmed that in 2011. The fact remains that Resolution Copper and the Forest Service worked hand-and-glove by consulting with the tribes throughout the approval process. Opposition groups that seek to halt the Resolution Copper project are neither reasonable nor practical.”
However, San Carlos Apache Tribe Chairman in a January op/ed piece published in the Arizona Republic said “as chairman of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, I unequivocally state that we, along with the National Congress of Indians and the Inter-Tribal Association of Arizona, remain vehemently opposed to the construction of the Resolution mine.”
He called Chich’il Bildagotell “the heart of our religious and cultural beliefs” and said the mining company and the Forest Service had ignored the repeatedly raised concerns of the Apache.
Native Americans proved crucial to Biden’s win in several states, including Arizona. Biden has appointed the first Native American cabinet member in history — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a former New Mexico Congresswoman. During his campaign, Biden vowed to consult with Native American tribes on land use issues and to address multiple health, economic and environmental challenges on reservations.
US Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Tucson) has said he will introduce a bill in Congress to reverse the land transfer “to make sure this needless controversy is settled on the side of justice once and for all.”
The Trump Administration concluded the environmental assessment six months early and approved the land transfer in the final weeks in office. The land transfer would swap the land above the mine for land elsewhere, including along the endangered San Pedro River — a major flyway for migrating birds.
Michael Nixon, an attorney for the Apache Stronghold group that filed the first lawsuit seeking to block the land transfer, told the Associated Press that only Congress can ultimately stop the project. “Oak Flat is still on death row. Essentially, they’re just changing the date of execution.”
A spokesman for Resolution Copper, owned by the Australian mining companies PHP and Rio Tinto, said the company is evaluating the decision. The company has so far invested $2 billion in the project and had promised to allow public access to Oak Flats as long as it was safe.
The mine would extract low-grade copper ore from thousands of feet beneath the surface, mostly using giant, robotic diggers. The company could return the processed mine tailings to the caverns to prevent the eventually collapse at the surface. This would also provide a place to put the nearly 20 billion cubic feet of tailings. The ore itself is just 1.47% copper, yielding a huge amount of waste rock.
However, the company said that backfilling the tailings would cost more than the ore was worth at current prices. A worldwide boom in electronics has caused a projected shortage of copper ore, critical to everything from transmission lines to solar panels and cell phones.
