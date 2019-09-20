Oliver Perry was 'the nerviest outlaw'

Not all Old West outlaws practiced their outlawry in the Old West. This week’s story is about a Wyoming cowboy who learned his daring in the Old West, but went back East to practice it.
Oliver Curtis Perry was a Wyoming cowboy who went back East to rob trains. And, in the process, committed a train robbery by himself that outdid anything the James or the Cassidy gangs did combined.
It was Sept. 20, 1892. In the midst of a hailstorm, Perry slid down a rope outside a New York Central express car, and broke through the window. He knocked out the messenger. While trying to open the safe, a trainman noticed what was happening and called the alarm. The train was stopped and searched. No Oliver Perry was found.
Fifty armed men were assembled to hunt down Perry. While being given instructions, the conductor noticed Perry standing in the group as if he were a member. As the conductor yelled out the alarm, Perry jumped to the cab of a nearby freight engine, and started it down the tracks. The posse followed in another train on a parallel track. As the posse train approached, Perry put his in reverse. Back and forth the trains went several times until Perry abandoned his and commandeered a horse and buggy. The posse followed. After 25 miles Perry ran his horses into the ground, commandeering more. The posse did the same. The whole time shots were exchanged with no one being hit.
With no more horses to steal, Perry took to a swamp. Up to his waist in water, surrounded by the posse and out of bullets, Perry finally gave up. A Pinkerton superintendent said of him, “I would call Perry the nerviest outlaw I ever heard of. There are few western bad men who possess his courage.
Dakota Livesay is the editor of the Chronicle of the Old West. For more information about the Old West, visit www.ChronicleoftheOldWest.com You can hear Dakota 10 a.m. each day on KZUZ 93.5 in Show Low and KZUA 92.1 in Holbrook.
