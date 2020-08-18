ARIZONA — The usage of online Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division services has skyrocketed over the past four months as more than one million Arizonans have activated their free online AZ MVD Now accounts at azmvdnow.gov.
“AZ MVD Now couldn’t have come at a better time,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. “With the limitations placed on our in-person office visits due to the public health emergency, providing more services online through AZ MVD Now has meant we can offer more web-based options to customers on their schedule.”
He added, “Reaching more than one million registered accounts — and counting — shows that people are primed and ready to do business with MVD online. We want to be ahead of the curve with providing e-commerce solutions and fulfill our vision to get Arizona out of line and safely on the road. AZ MVD Now is a significant part of that strategy.”
More than two-thirds of MVD services are available through AZ MVD Now. They include popular options such as registration renewal, ordering a duplicate license, and getting a 3-day permit as well as newer online offerings like prepaid vouchers, electronic title services, updating insurance information, the Permit Test @ Home for those getting a learner’s permit, getting a motor vehicle record and many more.
Activating an AZ MVD Now account takes just a few minutes. Every current MVD customer already has an account with their driver and vehicle information that’s waiting to be activated. Customers may go to azmvdnow.gov and follow the prompts for how to activate their account. The process is free and is protected by several security protocols that are explained on the site and in an accompanying “how-to” video for those who wish to view it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.