The Payson Art League hosts its annual Fall Art Show Saturday, Oct. 3, on the dining terraces of the new Rim Country BBQ, 202 West Main Street, Payson. The show is in conjunction with Olde Main Street Day.
The event includes over a dozen of the best artists in Rim Country working in oil, acrylic, water color, along with painters, jewelry designers, ceramic artists and wood crafters. A silent auction is part of the event and includes works by each artist and contributions of fine jewelry and golf foursomes by local businesses.
The PAL gratefully acknowledges Bob Santoro, owner of the new Rim Country BBQ, for offering his outdoor dining areas for the fall show and resuming socially distanced fall meetings.
The group meets from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13 for a presentation by noted Prescott artist Patrick Harper. He will show a number of his paintings and discuss and demonstrate his approach to water soluble oil painting.
Payson photographer D J Craig will show prints of several of his magical outdoor photographs and discuss how he captured the images at the November meeting, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7.
The PAL is an organization comprised of fine artists living in the Rim Country of Arizona. It supports all the arts and art education in the Rim Country and normally holds monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Senior Center on West Main Street, in Payson, Arizona. PAL offers two annual fine art shows including a spring Beneath the Rim Studio Tour and a Fall Art Show.
The Payson Art League scheduled of 2021 events:
• Beneath the Rim Studio Tour, May 7 — 9, visit some of the studios of the area’s artists on a self-guided tour.
• Payson Festival of the Arts, June 18 — 20, in addition to works by the area’s best fine artists, the event also features some of the Rim’s best musicians and vocalists, along with an original theatrical production in multiple performances.
• Fall Art Show with Olde Main Street Days, Oct. 1 — 3, a display and sale of works by the best fine artists in Rim Country.
To learn more visit paysonartleague.org or email paysonARTLeague@gmail.com.
