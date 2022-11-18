From left, Rich Mullins, Jan Mullins, pastor Diane White and Lynda Marble are pictured Tuesday at Community Presbyterian Church. Marble noted that her husband, John Marble, designed the stained-glass window and helped lay the brickwork seen behind.
Community Presbyterian Church in Pinetop-Lakeside will be celebrating 65 years of faith-based services in the White Mountains Friday.
CPC’s first service was recorded on March 27, 1957, at the Pinetop Elementary School gymnasium. Six months later, the church secured its first full-time minister and held its first full service on Nov. 18, 1957, the same day CPC became an organized church through the Presbytery of Northern Arizona.
Rich and Jan Mullins were in attendance during those first services. They were married at the church in May of 1975.
“There were only five people in the building that day: the minister, the couple who confirmed us, and Rich and me. We were smalltime back then,” Jan said of that day in 1975.
In those days, the church boasted a membership of fewer than 45 people. Now, pastor Diane White reports membership totals of between 150 and 160 in the summer and about 70 to 80 in the winter.
“Our church looks and feels the way it does because of the kindness of the people who have attended,” White said.
Rich recalled the low attendance numbers in the church’s opening months.
“When we joined they were really hurting. There was a part-time minister and not much support past that because of low membership. It’s not like that these days, but in the beginning there was a lot of struggling,” Rich said.
White has led CPC for only the past two years but notes the feeling of family and fellowship that has enveloped her while she’s been there.
“It’s one of the best churches I’ve ever been a part of, definitely one of the most community-oriented that I’ve ever seen,” White said. “Everyone who comes here says it feels like a family, which is exactly what our mission statement’s final goal is.”
White recited the whole mission statement from memory, saying, “We are a family rooted in Christ, called to glorify and enjoy God through worship, discipleship, compassion and service to one another and to our community.”
Lynda Marble has been a proud member of the congregation for longer than she cares to share but notes the church has gone through many changes in 65 years.
“Just in the last 15 years our church has changed dramatically,” Marble said. “We have a new choir loft, new stained-glass windows, and we just got new carpeting in January. There have been so many improvements that they’re all hard to keep track of.”
In 2007, to commemorate the church’s 50-year anniversary, she worked with a small committee to compile a written history of the church titled, “Community Presbyterian Church of Pinetop: The 50 Year History.”
The opening paragraph reads, “There was a time when Pinetop consisted of thirteen liquor establishments, two small grocery stores and no churches. The two nearest churches were the LDS Church in Lakeside and the Lutheran Church in McNary.”
Because of this, CPC can boast itself as the first church in Pinetop.
Marble said, “We’re not a church that requires people to fix themselves up in a fancy dress or a suit and all of that. We live in a small community, so we’re very relaxed. I love this church, and I can’t think of anyone who doesn’t.”
White believes her church’s family environment is what will grant CPC an additional 65 years of service.
“This church has survived both good and hard times, and they’ve remained a family and a cohesive group through all of it,” White said. “It gives me hope, because I know if we encounter hard times in the future these people will stay together. They’ve done it in the past and I trust them to do it again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.