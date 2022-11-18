Community Presbyterian Church

From left, Rich Mullins, Jan Mullins, pastor Diane White and Lynda Marble are pictured Tuesday at Community Presbyterian Church. Marble noted that her husband, John Marble, designed the stained-glass window and helped lay the brickwork seen behind.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

Community Presbyterian Church in Pinetop-Lakeside will be celebrating 65 years of faith-based services in the White Mountains Friday.

CPC’s first service was recorded on March 27, 1957, at the Pinetop Elementary School gymnasium. Six months later, the church secured its first full-time minister and held its first full service on Nov. 18, 1957, the same day CPC became an organized church through the Presbytery of Northern Arizona.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.