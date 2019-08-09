Red Jack Gang's creativity

Stagecoach drivers and guards saw and experienced everything while carrying out their duties. But, on Aug. 10, 1883, one stagecoach guard saw something that just might have caused him to do something rash resulting in his being killed.
The date was Aug. 10, 1883. The Globe Wells Fargo stage was traveling along the road in the southeastern part of Arizona when it was stopped by a gang of desperados operating as the Red Jack Gang.
The stage was carrying only one passenger…a woman. She was asked to exit the stage. Wearing a hat with a dark veil, she stood by the stagecoach while the gang members demanded the gold. The guard insisted that they had no gold on the stage.
Then, speaking for the first time, the woman in a decidedly bass voice said that the guard was a liar. And, at the same time the woman lifted up her skirt. In reality, the woman was actually the Red Jack Gang leader, Jack Almer. Jack had disguised himself as a woman, saw the gold being put under the seat and at a prearranged spot, signaled his men.
At the point of Jack’s lifting his skirt, the stage guard went for his gun. As all men who wear skirts do, Jack had a pistol secreted under his skirt. He merely beat the guard to the draw and shot him dead.
The Red Jack Gang got $2,800 in the stage robbery. But they didn’t get a chance to spend it, because Sheriff Bob Paul immediately organized a posse and one-by-one hunted down the Red Jack Gang. Just two months later, in the same general area, the posse came across gang leader and female impersonator, Jack Almer. Jack tried to shoot his way to freedom. Unfortunately, he was filled with led. Incidentally, we’re pretty sure he was dressed in pants, vest and boots at the time.
