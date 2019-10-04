PHOENIX — The USDA Forest Service, Tonto National Forest have implemented increased campground fees starting Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Visit the Sustainable Recreation Page on the Tonto website for detailed information regarding the change in fees.
These changes are being implemented to assist the Tonto National Forest maintain and improve the level of service provided at recreation sites on the Tonto National Forest. Ninety-five (95%) of Tonto visitors did not want a reduction is recreation services, and understand the need to increase some fees in order to continue to provide recreational opportunities on one of the most visited national forests in the country.
