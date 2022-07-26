The Republican US Senate primary brawl remains closely divided – with lots of walking wounded in an increasingly bloody campaign.

The battered winner of the primary will face incumbent US Senator Mark Kelly, who has amassed a sizeable campaign warchest and put his effort into touting the shower of federal grants and infrastructure spending that has left the state government and most schools, cities and counties in good shape despite the pandemic’s impact.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.