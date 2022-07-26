Three Republicans are contending in the Aug. 2 primary for the right to take on incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction in the November special election.
The Republicans include a two-time superintendent of public instruction, a lawmaker who has pushed for big changes in school financing and a political newcomer turned activist because of pandemic restrictions who says public schools are effectively brainwashing kids – which is why she moved her children to private schools.
Whoever wins the Republican primary will face Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, a Democrat who frequent clashed with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who often ignored advice from the federal government on managing schools during the pandemic. Hoffman has focused on improving services the state offers school district and advocating for public schools in the state with the 48th worst per-student school funding and the nation’s most expansive program to provide taxpayer money for private school vouchers.
So here’s a rundown on the Republicans hoping to run the state’s department of education.
Tom Horne
The former attorney general is running for state superintendent of public instruction for the third time – having served two terms in the post from 2003 to 2011. He’s perhaps best remembered for his effort to shut down Tucson school’s ethnic studies program. His ban on the program was later overturned by the courts after the district offered evidence that the ethic studies classes for Hispanic students increased test scores and reduced dropout rate. He also pushed to require districts to offer all instructions in English for English Language Learners – students who mostly don’t speak English at home. Now he has vowed to battle “critical race theory” instruction in schools – although no K-12 schools say they’re teaching critical race theory. He maintains that “liberals” want children to hate their country. He says he also wants tougher discipline policies as a way to address the teacher shortage. Born in Quebec to Polish immigrant parents, Horn, 77, graduated from Harvard Law School before moving to Arizona. He served as a Paradise Valley school board member for 24 years, was elected to the Arizona House in 1996 and to the first of two terms as school superintendent in 2003. He served a term as Arizona Attorney General and then joined a private law practice in 2015. He paid a $10,000 fine to the state’s Citizen’s Clean Elections Commission to settle complaints of campaign finance law violations.
Shiry Sapir
Pandemic school closure and the debate about mask mandates prompted Shiry Sapir to run for superintendent of public instruction. The Scottsdale-based real estate developer moved her children to private schools after public schools closed during the pandemic. She previously served in the Israeli military, helping identify the remains of missing soldiers. She said she’s also running because of her concerns about how teachers handle questions of gender and sexuality and critical race theory. She wants to cut funding for administrators, provide more equal funding for rural schools and expand school choice options. She’s been endorsed by Rep. Paul Gosar.
Michelle Udall
The chair of the House Education committee has supported laws that would make big changes in school funding – including making it easier for out-of-state charter schools to take over poorly rated public schools. Udall, a teacher and mother of four, has served in the legislature since 2017. The former Mesa School Board member says she would support more funding for teacher training programs and get teachers in training into the classroom more quickly. She supported allowing career and technical districts like NAVIT to offer AA degrees normally offered by community colleges and give schools more flexibility in setting up online learning programs. She voted in favor of universal taxpayer vouchers to pay private school tuition and supported a ban on instruction that places “any form of blame or judgment based on race, ethnicity or sex.”
