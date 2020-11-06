Republicans held onto all three state legislative district six seats, despite a well-funded challenge from two Democrats and one lonely independent.
Retired Air Force pilot Wendy Rogers first defeated longtime Republican incumbent Sylvia Allen in a bitter primary then trounced Democrat Felicia French in the general election — collecting 54% of the vote.
In the state House race, incumbent Walt Blackman and former Rep. Brenda Barton edged out Democratic Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans and Independent Art Babbott, a Coconino County Supervisor.
However, Barton had a slim 267 vote lead over Evans on Wednesday morning, with some provisional ballots and mail-in ballots turned in at the polls on election day still uncounted. The votes cast by Republicans voting at the polls on election day proved enough to overcome the flood of mail-in ballots that initially put Evans in first place. It’s unclear whether the mail-in ballots turned in late will reflect that Republican, election-day trend.
Dark Money special interest and political groups played an outsized role in the outlandishly expensive race, which could have tipped control of the state House from Republicans to Democrats. Outside groups running their own campaigns without the need to disclose their donors spent millions on the race, but all that spending seemed to have little real impact on the outcome — with one groups on one side offsetting the others.
Rogers raised at least $1 million, most of it from out of the district — a record for the district 6 senate seat. In addition, independent expenditure groups spent another $360,000 on her behalf. On the other hand, dark money independent groups spent $1.1 million opposing her.
French raised an eye-popping $625,000 — a huge sum for a state senate seat. Independent dark money groups spent $536,000 on her behalf, which was largely negated by the $592,000 spent against her. French spent most of the money she raised in the general election, while Rogers spent half the money she raised in the primary — so the two sides were actually well-matched financially.
Rogers brushed past accusations that she doesn’t actually live in the district and belonged to a militia group to focus mostly on immigration, national Black Lives Matter demonstrations that sparked looting and her outspoken support for President Trump. She skipped the debates, made few public appearances and did not take positions on local issues, like school funding, forest management or measures to respond to the pandemic. However, ceaseless fundraising appeals to a national database developed in her previous, unsuccessful run for a congressional seat propelled her to victory.
The outside money had less impact on Blackman’s bid for a second term. He raised at least $123,000, a sizable sum in a normal state House race. Dark money groups spent another $52,000 for him. The big surprise lay in the nearly $800,000 dark money groups spent trying to unseat him — to little effect. Blackman, a retired US Army sergeant and Bronze Star winner who protested misleading attacks by the outside groups, proved the top vote getter, with 28.39% of the vote. Voters could vote for two in the House race.
Barton came in close behind, with 26.04% of the vote. She raised just $53,000, as of the figures posted on the secretary of state’s website. The totals will likely go up with the final reporting period. Dark money groups spent another $77,000 on her behalf. But those sums were dwarfed by the $208,000 spent by outside dark money groups against her.
Evans handily outspent Blackman, but still fell short — coming in third with 25.89 % of the vote — just 267 votes behind Barton, as of Wednesday morning. Evans raised $717,000 — likely an all-time candidate fundraising record for the District 6 House seat. Moreover, outside dark money groups spent $474,000 on her behalf and $104,000 against her. All that money brought her 24.89 % of the vote as of Wednesday morning.
It’s possible those results will change, with a handful of votes left to count. Some of the mail-in votes turned in at the polls remain uncounted. Mail in votes received earlier favored Evans, while votes cast at the polls on election day favored Barton.
Meanwhile, Babbott demonstrated that the two political parties maintain a death grip on the political system. The Flagstaff businessman waged the most vigorous and wide-ranging campaign, traveling throughout the district and making personal appearances before a diversity of groups. He argued that the political parties had become locked into rigid positions and spent more time attacking each other than solving problems.
The argument fell flat and he placed last with 19.68 % of the vote. He raised a respectable $80,000, but lacked the party connection to attract the support of dark money groups. However, dark money groups did spend $147,000 to defeat him, with both parties also attacking him.
The election generated more heat than light. Even when it came time to debate, the Democrats and Republicans avoided each other, although Babbott participated in both the sole radio debate and the single televised debate of the campaign.
Hampered by the pandemic and reluctant to hold rallies or speak in person before large groups, the candidates relied on advertisements and mailers. The candidates largely stuck to safe positions, mostly rallying their respective bases.
The results largely pitted Democratic Coconino and Yavapai county voters against Republicans in Gila and Navajo counties. The heavily Democratic Navajo and Hopi reservations lie in District 7, where the two Democratic incumbents scored a lopsided win.
Neither Babbott nor Evans made inroads in Navajo or Gila counties, which accounted for a pivotal 50,000 of the 181,000 votes cast in the district.
For instance, Evans received about 40,000 of her 46,000 votes from Coconino and Yavapai county portions of the district.
The same held true for Babbott – who received 31,000 of his 36,000 votes in those two counties, dominated by Flagstaff and the Verde Valley.
The two Republicans in the race collected votes throughout the district then ran up lopsided margins in the Gila and Navajo County, which includes Payson and Show Low. Barton received about 19,000 of her 47,000 votes from Gila and Navajo counties. Blackman received about 21,000 of his 51,000 votes from the eastern half of the district.
The Republicans managed a win that will likely cement Republican control of the state legislature despite a shift to the Democrats statewide – with both Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden and Senate Democratic Candidate Mark Kelly scoring wins driven by an historic shift in Maricopa County.
