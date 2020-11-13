Rep. Tom O’Halleran this week claimed his victory over Republican challenger Tiffany Shedd, with almost all the votes now counted.
Reservation voters in Apache and Coconino counties provided O’Halleran with his winning margin in one of the most competitive congressional districts in the country.
O’Halleran collected 51.65% of the vote compared to 48.35% for Shedd, a natural resources lawyers and farmer from Pinal County.
“I am truly overwhelmed by the passionate support my campaign received this year from voters and volunteers of all political parties,” said O’Halleran. “I want to thank the hardworking Arizonans that engaged with voters during these stressful and unprecedented times. Whether you voted by mail, early at the polls, or on Election Day in person, Arizonans turned out in droves and participated in our democracy this year at unprecedented levels. It has been wonderful to see such engagement. And voters were clear — they want commonsense, bipartisan policy-making.
“I am honored to be able to serve Arizona families in Washington for another term. Now more than ever, we need leaders in Washington who will put party politics aside and work together to address this pandemic, protect Arizonans’ health care, and rebuild our rural economies. In the next two years, I will continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get results for Arizonans,” he said.
By the time the smoke cleared this week, all of the congressional incumbents in Arizona won re-election. Republicans came close to taking O’Halleran’s seat and Democrats came close to defeating incumbent David Schweikert in District 6 in the valley. But in the end Democrats retained their 5-4 lead in the nine-seat delegation. Elsewhere in the nation, Democrats lost half a dozen seats — trimming their House majority.
Native American votes played a key role in the outcome of the District 1 election in a district that sprawls across no fewer than 11 Arizona counties. Native Americans also likely provided the winning margin in delivering the state to Biden by a hair’s breath.
Residents of the Navajo, Apache and Hopi reservations normally vote at a much lower rate than white voters.
However, this year turnouts surged across the board amidst concerns about unemployment and COVID-19 on the reservation. The Navajo Reservation had one of the worst outbreaks of the pandemic in the country and Native Americans throughout the state had a much higher death rate, likely as a result of a lack of access to medical care and the impact of pre-existing conditions like diabetes.
O’Halleran throughout the pandemic battled to provide federal resources to reservation populations during the pandemic, including struggling for months to get the federal government to release some $8 billion earmarked for tribal communities in the CARES ACT early in the pandemic.
Shedd also appealed to Native Americans. Her husband’s Native American and their daughter has diabetes and has struggled to maintain healthcare coverage.
She has supported reform or repeal of the Affordable Care Act, while maintaining she wants to maintain its coverage of pre-existing conditions.
O’Halleran supports expanding the premium subsidies in the act to families making up to four times a federal poverty wage. The Affordable Care Act became one of the most contentious issues in the race, with Shedd at one point demanding O’Halleran apologize for suggesting her opposition to the Affordable Care Act would endanger continued coverage of pre-existing conditions.
In the end, the deep party divisions in the district and the strong turnout on the heavily Democratic reservations largely decided the race.
O’Halleran racked up a 25% margin in Coconino County and a whopping 36% margin in Apache County Those two counties combined had more than 100,000 votes in the district.
He also won in Maricopa and Mohave county by lopsided margins on reservation communities there, but those two counties combined had only 1,000 voters
Shedd won Navajo County by a 4% margin, with the tally on the Navajo Reservation in north county offsetting her margin in conservative south county.
Shedd won vote-rich Pima and Pinal counties by 7%, tiny Graham County by 39%, Yavapai County by 2%, Gila County by 5% and Greenlee County by 23%.
Most of the votes were in Pinal, Coconino, Pima, Navajo and Apache counties. In those core areas of the district, conservative rural precincts that favored Shedd were offset by heavily Democratic reservation precincts that favored O’Halleran. Moreover, O’Halleran also piled up a margin in Flagstaff, a college town with a Democratic majority.
O’Halleran received 55% of the absentee vote, demonstrating the preference for vote-by-mail among Democrats this year.
Native Americans comprise 6% of the Arizona population, which works out to more than 425,000 voters — including 67,000 on the Navajo Reservation — enough to decide close races like O’Halleran, Mark Kelly’s senate race and the presidential race this year.
On some Tohono O’odham Nation precincts, Biden collected 98 % of the vote. Apache, Navajo and Coconino Counties voted 57% for Biden, with the biggest margins in reservation precincts. Navajo Reservation precincts voted for Biden on margins ranging from 60% to 90%.
Counties with large Native American populations this year — including Apache County — saw an 116% increase in turnout compared to 2016.
Precincts on the White River Apache, San Carlos Apache and other reservations generally voted 70 to 90% in favor of the Biden ticket.
The surge in turnout among Native Americans this year had another striking result. Six Native Americans will head off to Congress this year — the most in history.
