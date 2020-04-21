ARIZONA — Arizona’s reservoirs are brimming for the first time in years, despite a bad snow year and the return of drought across much of the west.
Drought never did release its grip on the long-suffering Navajo Reservation, where emergency relief efforts caused by the high number of COVID-19 cases on the reservation now include water deliveries to many isolated households.
Nonetheless, Arizona’s reservoirs are brimming – thanks to an early snow melt.
Last week Roosevelt Lake was 99 percent full, a total of some 1.6 million acre-feet.
Moreover, the three other reservoirs on the Salt River were also 94 to 98 percent full and the two reservoirs on the Verde River were 98 to 100 percent full.
In fact, the Salt River Project (SRP) this week was releasing some 1,000 cubic feet per second over its Granite Reef dam, water it had no room for in its brimming chain of reservoirs.
SRP on April 7 started pumping water out of the C.C. Cragin Reservoir for release into the East Verde River. The reservoir’s 100 percent full with 15,000 acre-feet and has been spilling water into Clear Creek for a month. The gush of clear, cold water hit the East Verde just in time to provide perfect conditions for the first-ever stocking of native Gila Trout into that stream.
Brimming from recent rains, streams in the White Mountains and Rim Country were mostly still running at above average levels.
Tonto Creek at Roosevelt was running at 91 cubic feet per second, about 169 percent of normal for this time of year.
The Verde River at Tangle was running at 300 cubic feet per second, about 115 percent of normal.
Only the Salt River was lagging. It’s 1,000 cubic feet per second amounted to just 75 percent of normal – reflecting the early melting of a mediocre snowpack in the White Mountains.
So that all sounds great? Right?
Lots of water, reservoirs brimming. What’s to worry?
Actually, the brimming reservoirs reflect the return on hundreds of millions of dollars in investment in a water storage system that can withstand years of drought at a stretch.
In truth, the snow pack throughout the West came in well below normal in many areas – and we could face an unusually dry spring, according to the US Weather Service.
Much of the Navajo Nation remains locked in drought. The reservation has a lethal cluster of COVID-19 cases, with 1,197 cases and 44 deaths as of April 18. The water shortages that have dried up wells and water collection systems have compounded the misery – making even routine hand-washing difficult for many people. Part of the emergency relief efforts include water deliveries in areas were people remain locked down by “stay-at-home” orders and a death rate from the virus that’s two or three times worse than the rest of the state.
Across the west, a relatively dry winter and forecasts for a dry spring continue to cause problems.
A bone-dry February and a relatively dry March erased many of the gains delivered by a couple of wet, widespread storms in December and January.
“The Salt River basin in Arizona and the Upper Gila River basin that straddles the Arizona New-Mexico border are both at 29 percent” of normal snow pack moisture, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. “This is partially due to warmer temperatures with recent storms and rain in the mountains driving warm snow drought conditions. These lower latitude locations also reach peak snowpack earlier in the season and late March is already the melt season.”
The US Weather Service has even developed a new monitoring system called “Snow Drought,” which measures both the snowpack and the speed with which it melts away. The snowpack in the mountainous West plays a crucial role in forest health, runoff, water storage and wildfire patterns – releasing the winter moisture stored as snow gradually melts instead in a damaging flood. By that measure, much of the west remains in a snow drought.
The report noted that the snow basins in south-central Arizona and New Mexico saw the greatest percentage declines in the west when it comes to snowpack moisture.
Washington, Idaho and Oregon were drier than normal in March, while cooler than normal temperatures help protect the snowpack in the Pacific Northwest. California was slipping back into drought in February, but several big March storms came to the rescue producing “modest improvements.”
As a result of the rapid melting of the winter’s middling snowpack, northern California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Utah, southern Colorado and northern New Mexico all now register as somewhere between “abnormally dry” and “severe drought.” In Arizona, that includes most of northern Apache, Navajo and Coconino counties.
Fortunately, conditions remain “normal” for the first time in years in the rest of Arizona, with full reservoirs.
Of course, that could pose a problem.
The winter rains and the March showers did produce enough moisture for a bumper crop of grasses. So if April and May turn hot and dry, the grasses will provide perfect tinder for an early start to the wildfire season.
But worry about that later.
For the moment, savor the full reservoirs and the gushing streams.
So long as you pack your mask if you leave the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.