NAVAJO & APACHE COUNTIES — In collaboration with Federal Highways Administration, Petrified Forest National Park will be providing much needed maintenance on a large section of the park road and several bridges in the park.
The closure is expected last from Jan. 2 through March 28 (subject to change due to weather). Once the road is open work may continue through June with traffic delays no longer than 15 minutes. The road closure starts south of the Blue Mesa Loop and north of the Crystal Forest trail area. Areas closed during this time include: Agate Bridge Overlook Jasper Forest overlook.
How to Visit the Park
During the road closure, the park is split into two regions. The northern region is only accessed from I-40 and contains the majority of Painted Desert overlooks. The southern
region is only accessed from US 180 and contains the petrified log field trails and Late Triassic exhibits. Visitors should plan to call ahead to find out how to access areas of interest to them. For more infomation, please call 928-524-6228 or visit: www.nps.gov/pefo/planyourvisit/road-closures.
