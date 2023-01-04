Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers

Russell "Rusty" Bowers

 Arizona House of Represenatives

PHOENIX — Mesa Republican and Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers detailed the pressure put on him by former President Donald Trump and his loyalists in an attempt to unconstitutionally change the state’s electors from Joe Biden in a newly released deposition transcript from the Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“Rudy, you’re asking me to do something that is beyond anything I have ever heard or contemplated as a constitutional prerogative or choice that I might take,” Bowers recalled telling former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who became Trump’s lead attorney following the 2020 election, in a phone call with Trump on the line.

