At one time the subject of today’s story listed his profession as a “variety-actor.” As you’ll see when his story unfolds, he should have stayed with that profession. I’ll tell you, his fate couldn’t have been worse.
Joel Fowler was born in Maryland and he later migrated down to Texas. He spent some time on the stage as an actor and entertainer. Not able to earn much of a living at this profession, he tried his hand as a law attorney. Running abreast of the law, in 1879 Joel headed up to New Mexico.
In Santa Fe, Joel Fowler spent some time on both sides of a bar, as well as on stage. One time while drunk he shot up the town. Luckily, no one was hurt. Over the next couple of years Joel gave up the thespian life in favor of taking lives. While on a posse he killed a man. Later in a shootout with supposed rustlers, he killed two more men. In September of 1883 he shot a man and caused another to commit suicide.
In November of the same year he sold a ranch he had owned. Following the sale he went on a drunk in Socorro, and ended up knifing a man. This was just too much. So Joel was arrested and within a month tried, found guilty, and sentenced to be hanged. Joel was able to use his training as a lawyer, and got a stay of execution from the New Mexico Supreme Court. But the locals weren’t happy about this. And on Jan. 22, 1884 they broke into the jail and took him out to be hanged.
Although Joel Fowler wasn’t a religious man, with the noose around his neck, Joel started calling on heavenly angels. This prompted one of the vigilantes to say, “It’s a cold night for angels, Joel. Better call on someone nearer town.”
Dakota Livesay is the editor of the Chronicle of the Old West. For more information about the Old West, visit www.ChronicleoftheOldWest.com You can hear Dakota 10 a.m. each day on KZUZ 93.5 in Show Low and KZUA 92.1 in Holbrook.
