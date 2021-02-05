School districts statewide continue the high-stakes debate on when to return to in-person classes, given the surge in COVID-19 cases since the holidays.
In some counties, vaccinations of the faculty have eased the challenge by inoculating teachers. So far, Navajo and Apache counties haven’t gotten past front-line medical workers, nursing homes, paramedics and police. Early in the week, the county health department and its partners hadn’t started on the 1B priority group, which includes teachers, other frontline essential workers and those over 75.
That makes the decision on whether to resume or maintain in-person classes a challenge – especially given the shortage of both teachers and substitutes. Even a handful of students who test positive can force so many teachers to quarantine that it’s hard to maintain in-person schedules due to the shortage of substitutes, say school officials.
The virus remains widespread in the community, but the daily tally of new cases has been decreasing for the past week or two. Moreover, the state’s school benchmarks remain far into the red zone — but at least all the trends are now heading in the right direction.
The choice for school boards comes in the wake of growing evidence that normally schools don’t spawn new clusters of infection. Moreover, the academic, social and mental health toll of the long reliance on distance learning has grown increasingly stark.
Students in many districts statewide have remained in distance-learning mode since for the past two weeks, since returning from the holiday break.
Unfortunately, the virus remains widespread in the community and the slow-rolling vaccination program hasn’t worked its way through the top two risk groups — which includes frontline health workers, nursing homes, police and paramedics and frontline essential workers like teachers — as well as anyone over 75.
The current vaccines haven’t been tested on children, so they’re unlike to qualify for shots this semester.
So it will take weeks — or months — before vaccinations will substantially slow the spread of the virus. Moreover, the spread of new, more-contagious variants of the virus could result in another peak in infections before the vaccines take hold if people aren’t diligent about wearing masks and social distancing.
One national data base based on numbers reported to the federal Centers for Disease Control rates Navajo and Apache counties as “extremely high risk” for the virus and Arizona the top hot spot in the nation.
The data base shows that hospitalizations have declined by 15% in the past two weeks and the percentage of positive tests by 18%. Nonetheless, the county has reported 37 new deaths in the past two weeks. The county has reported an average of 77 cases daily, a 32% decline from two weeks ago. So far, 14,500 residents have been infected — roughly 13%. January ranked as the worst month in the pandemic so far.
The county’s daily rate of infections stands at about 69 per 100,000 — about the state average.
In Apache County, hospitalizations have declined 10% and the percentage of positive tests by 13%. The county has reported 33 deaths in the past two weeks. The county has averaged 69 new cases per day, about the same as two weeks ago. Some 9,638 residents have so far been infected – roughly 1 in 7 or 14%. January proved the worst week of the pandemic so far.
An average of 79% of the hospital beds have been occupied during the past two weeks in the three-county region that includes Gila County. The county’s infection rate of 96 per 100,000 remains about the same as the surrounding counties and close to the statewide average.
Both counties also remain well into the “red zone” on the three state-tracked school benchmarks when it comes to a return to in-person classes – although we’re now moving in the right direction on all three measurements. For the week of Jan 10, Navajo County had 638 infections per 100,000 residents and Apache County had 515 per 100,000, according to the state health department website. That compares to the state’ recommended level of 10/100,000 for in-person classes. Some 20% of the COVID tests were coming back positive in Navajo County and 15% in Apache County, compared a recommended rate of 5% for in-person learning. The percentage of hospital visits stood at 20% in in both Apache and Navajo County, compared to a recommended level of 6%.
Nonetheless, the federal Centers for Disease Control indicates that schools that enforce mask-wearing restrictions, test for new cases, socially distance as much as possible and alter schedules to minimize student mixing during the school day have not created many clusters of new cases. That doesn’t necessarily apply to big group events like sports tournaments.
Studies show that students — especially those younger than about 10 — are far less likely to get infected or once infected spread the virus. They rarely get seriously ill. Older students are much more likely to get infected and probably spread the virus than elementary school students — but they’re still far less likely to develop serious symptoms than adults. Children younger than 18 account for 25% of the population, but just 2% of known COVID cases. The hospitalization rate for children with the virus is just 0.1% compared to 7.4% for adults between the ages of 50 and 64.
In the meantime, the toll of the long sojourn in distance learning has become increasingly clear – especially for minorities, students for low-income families and students in rural school districts.
Some recent research includes:
• Children’s hospital visits for mental health issues have increased by 24% for children aged 5-11 and by 31% for children 12-17, according to a national analysis for data from 47 states by the federal Centers for Disease Control.
• Last year, students in the United States lost an estimated 20 days of schooling by mid May. That’s about a third less than many European countries.
• Studies suggest that most children nationwide spent roughly half as much time on their schooling when they shifted to distance learning compared to in-person classes.
• The loss of schooling and academic progress as measured by test scores will likely reduce lifetime earnings by as much as 3% and the gross domestic product by s much as 1.5%, according to researchers Eric Hunushek and Ludger Woessman passed on a computer model developed in previous studies on the link between test scores and school success and lifetime earnings.
• Anecdotal reports suggest that suicide rates among teens have risen during the pandemic, according to the CDC. However, the detailed statistics on death rates won’t be available for 2020 until later this year.
• The loss of contact with teachers and fellow students has caused an increase in the risk of depression and anxiety among children that could prove persistent, according to a review of 63 studies involving 51,000 children both before and during the pandemic, according to a paper published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.
• Students stuck at home have generally replaced the hours previously spent in school and on their studies with time spent on their smart phones and playing video games. A host of studies has found a link between the risk of mental health problems among children and their screen time — especially on social media.
