School districts across the state received another dose of bad news last week, which will cost districts in the White Mountains hundreds of thousands of dollars.
It’s a second financial blow delivered in the midst of the pandemic, which has already thrown most districts into disarray.
The latest blow came with the release of a list of reductions in per-student funding imposed as a result of district’s hasty, improvised shift to distance learning in response to clusters of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
In normal times, the state pays districts a reduced amount for students in online programs, on the assumption the costs are lower for those students because the districts don’t have to provide classroom space and other facilities.
However, many districts like Payson started the semester this year still in the distance learning mode, waiting for COVID-19 cases to decline sufficiently to meet state guidelines for in-person classes. Many districts then resumed in-person classes, with some shifting in and out of distance learning mode based on clusters of cases among students and staff. Many districts didn’t realize the state would fund the “distance learning” mode during the pandemic the same way it treated regularly scheduled online classes, funded at 85% for full time online students and 95% for part-time online students.
It’s the second major hit for most districts in recent weeks. Gov. Doug Ducey had promised to not cut enrollment-based funding by more than 2%, even if many parents kept their children home due to the pandemic. But enrollment dropped by 50,000 students statewide and the state notified districts the $370 million in federal funding it received wouldn’t cover the decline. As a result, most districts got about half of what they’d expected.
The budget chaos is another side effect of the state’s shift to “current year” funding for schools — originally imposed mostly to help charter schools with their fluctuating enrollment. Previously, schools got funding in August based on the enrollment in the spring. Now, they don’t know for sure how much money they’ll get until the 40th day of the fall semester, based on enrollment at that point.
Schools in Apache and Navajo counties will lose varying amounts of money, depending on how many days they relied on distance learning when school restarted in the fall.
Districts that remained in-person as much as possible suffered modest losses – like Show Low ($107,000), Blue Ridge ($103,000), Snowflake ($44,000) and St. Johns ($55,000).
However, reservation schools were forced to shut down due to frequent lockdowns and the devastating spread of the virus — so White River will lose nearly $600,000
The state released a spreadsheet on the expected adjustments. Already struggling reservation school were hit hardest, but even wealthy school districts with the resources to shift to distance learning also took a hit – with Paradise Valley losing more than $8 million. The losses to local districts include:
· Alpine: $5,000.
· Blue Ridge: $103,000.
· Chinle: $900,000
· Concho: $51,000.
· Ganado: $360,000.
· Holbrook: $227,000
· Joseph City Unified: $67,000
· Kayenta: $470,000
· McNary: $9,500.
· Navajo County Accommodate District: $6,400
· Northern Arizona Vocational Institute of Technology (NAVIT): $726,000
· Northeast Arizona Technological Institute of Technology: $394,000
· Peach Springs Unified: $73,000
· Pinon Unified: $389,000
· Red Mesa Unified: $144,000
· Red Rock Elementary: $22,000
· Round Valley Unified: $78,000
· San Carlos Unified: $92,000
· Sanders Unified: $209,000
· Show Low Unified: $107,000
· Snowflake Unified: $44,000
· St. Johns Unified: $55,000
· Tuba City Unified: $401,000
· White River Unified: $592,000
· Window Rock Unified: $543,000
· Winslow Unified: $493,000.
Payson schools Chief Financial Officer Kathie Manning commented, “So, what they are saying is they are going to adjust our budgets (current year) down for distance learning,” she said. “We had to report how many days each student attended in person and distance. We only report for the first 40 days. Well, schools didn’t open back up until after the 40th day. So, we all show 100% (or just about) distance learners. They are now determining how many are full-time distance-learners, and how many are part-time distance learners. They are only funding distance learning like they fund AOIs (Arizona Online Instruction, like PCS Online) which is 95% for full-time online and 85% for part-time online.”
Many districts lost 10 or 20% of their normal enrollment this year, as parents kept their kids home due to the pandemic. In addition, many districts say 5-20% of their students opt to remain in online classes this fall, even when in-person classes resumed.
The big problem this year is that districts by and large don’t actually have lower costs for distance learners – since they’ve incurred big extra costs due to COVID and have been improvising from one week to the next. If anything, the haphazard shift to distance learning has created extra expenses and stress on an already short-staffed faculty.
Many districts have struggled to cover the extra costs of the pandemic. Some have invested heavily in computers so kids could participate in distance learning. Other higher costs include a big increase in the need for substitute teachers, a huge drain on administrative time to juggle schedules and cope with questions about the pandemic, big increases in the cost of cleaning and preparing classrooms, purchase of software to make distance learning possible and other costs.
The districts received the latest bad news about the extent of the cut due to their reliance on distance learning last week, so school boards haven’t yet had a chance to figure out how to deal with the new shortfall.
Congress over the weekend came to terms on a second national stimulus bill, after months of wrangling. The $900-billion package will likely include $82 billion for colleges and schools, so districts may get some additional relief in the coming weeks – although it may not come close to making up for the two reductions in state assistance.
