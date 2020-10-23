Incumbent Rep. Tom O’Halleran blasted Senate Republicans for blocking a second round of COVID-19 support in a polite but pointed debate with Tiffany Shedd, the rancher and lawyer challenging him for his District 1 seat.
“People are dying and we’ve been talking about this for months,” said O’Halleran, whose district stretches from Flagstaff to the White Mountains and the New Mexico border — and includes the Apache, Navajo and Hopi reservations. “It’s the leadership in the Senate that has consistently said no. The senate needs to be part of the discussion process.”
Shedd, whose husband is a member of the Creek Nation and who is a fourth-generation Arizona resident, blamed the Democrats for the impasse. “Maybe you could ask Nancy Pelosi to take some of the pork out of the Heroes Act (stimulus package) so we could get an acceptable bipartisan act.”
The inability of Congress to adopt a second stimulus package represented the most contentious issue in the hour-long televised debate.
Congress did pass the bipartisan $3.3 trillion Cares Act last spring, which provided a $1,200 check to most taxpayers, a $600 boost to unemployment benefits, loans for small businesses and other measures widely credited with cushioning the economic impact of the shutdowns and the rise to a near-depression level of unemployment.
More than four months ago, House Democrats passed a second, $2.2-trillion installment — with another $1,200-per-person check, extension of the $600 weekly unemployment boost and billions to help bail out state and local government. Senate Republicans waited two months before countering with a $1 trillion package with almost all the benefits going to supporting small business and corporations. After weeks of negotiation, Republicans cut their offer to $350 billion, which the Democrats refused to consider.
Since the O’Halleran debate, President Donald Trump first cut off talks then quickly reversed course and offered a $1.8-trillion stimulus package. House Democratic leadership rejected that package for lack of support for the unemployed and local government as well as a lack of controls on spending. Senate Republicans rejected it out of concern for the record-breaking federal deficit.
Shedd criticized O’Halleran, a former police officer, school board member and state lawmaker, for generally falling into line behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.
Shedd said, “Joe Biden has said they will shut down things further, increase taxes, increase regulation — our small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open. Increasing regulation — higher taxes — isn’t going to help them. People can’t hang on for another six months. You talk about being bipartisan, but you haven’t accomplished COVID relief. You’re tied to this bill with a ton of pork in it. Why can’t we all get together and do things that matter? You’re using it as a vehicle for some kind of socialist wish list.”
But O’Halleran cited vote-tallying services that rank him as the 25th most bipartisan member of Congress, in House where both parties have become progressively more extreme and moderates have become an endangered species.
“I don’t go to Nancy Pelosi or any other leader to about the way I vote,” said O’Halleran, whose district remains among the most conservative in the state where most of the seats are decided in the primary.
O’Halleran noted that House Democrats first passed a second stimulus bill four months ago, but that Senate President Mitch O’Connell said “’let’s take a pause’ — while more people die. This is a life-sustaining issue — ‘take a pause?’ Why do we take a pause?”
Shedd agreed on the need for more economic support, but said the fine print in the Democratic bill prevented agreement.
“This is an issue that really hit my family hard. I’m the caregiver for my aunt who had a kidney transplant and is immunocompromised. I think it was right for the administration to push it down to the states, to the governors — what’s going on in the Navajo Nation is a lot different from what’s been going on in the Valley.
“We haven’t seen a COVID relief bill in five months. O’Halleran voted for Cares Act 1 and 2. I also want funding for paycheck protection, to help keep our schools open — but the bill has a bunch of pork in it. $600 million shifted that went to police. Ballot harvesting. Things that had nothing to do with helping people.”
“None of those things you’re talking about are in the bill,” said O’Halleran, an assertion backed by some fact-checking websites.
Both candidates throughout the evening called for a bipartisan approach to problem solving, but in they largely end broke along predictable party lines on most specific issues.
In summing up, Shedd said “I’ve spent my life in the district. I’m a small business owner. I understand what it means when you have to make payroll. I’m the mother of a Type I diabetic — we almost lost her — we almost lost our business. We need access to health care, forest health, water – do you trust someone who has spent their entire life working on these issues or do you trust someone who is working for Medicare for All and the Green New Deal?”
But O’Halleran opposes both Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, although he does support an expansion of access to healthcare and Medicare (thehill.com/homenews/house/431742-push-for-medicare-for-all-worries-centrist-dems) as well as steps to reduce greenhouse emissions, including burning biomass to foster forest thinning. He’s a leader of the Blue Dog Coalition, a group of moderate Democrats who support adding a public option to the Affordable Care Act, but not expanding Medicare to everyone or doing away with private insurance. He has said he supports core goals of the Green New Deal, but not the specific measures the package included (www.azmirror.com/2019/11/22/4-az-dems-back-plan-for-100-clean-energy-by-2050/)
“I never said I support those issues,” said O’Halleran in the issues-oriented debate notably free from personal attacks. “In some cases, I’ve worked around them. I am a former police officer and businessman and I do have children that I care for and their future – that’s why I’m doing what I’m doing. I’ve lived in this state for 25 years — that’s what I did before I went into the legislature and that’s what I’ll continue to do in the future.”
