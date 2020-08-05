ELOY — Tiffany Shedd became the first candidate to win the Republican nomination for Arizona’s First Congressional District with the support of over 50% of primary voters, strongly positioning her to win the general election in a district President Trump won in 2016.
“I am honored to be the Republican nominee for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District. This victory is due to the tireless work of our incredible supporters,” said Shedd. “Growing up and living in Arizona, I have been incredibly blessed by the people of this state who built our communities and continually work to make them better. The people of Arizona’s 1st congressional District deserve better than Tom O’Halleran putting Nancy Pelosi and the liberal Washington Democrat agenda ahead of Arizona.”
Tiffany Shedd is a fourth-generation farmer, natural resources attorney, small business owner, former bi-lingual kindergarten teacher, and current homeschool mom. She is married to Rodney Shedd, a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, and they have three children.
