Show Low residents pay about 20% below the national average on most common monthly expenses, according to a bill-payment website.
The website for Doxo, a third-party online bill-payment website and mobile application, states that over 8 million people use its software to track and prepare for upcoming bills, ensuring that no one is caught off guard by an unexpected expense or any last-minute due dates.
Doxo used the information collected through its app and website to compile a list of the top 50 U.S. cities and figure out which areas pay more for their monthly bills.
The top 10 most expensive cities to live in won’t come as much of a surprise. San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles and San Jose, California, make up a decent chunk of the list, while staples like New York, Miami and Seattle help round out the list.
Louisville, Kentucky, Kansas City, Missouri, and Albuquerque round out the bottom of the top 50 most expensive cities. Detroit places at No. 50, showing residents from that city pay “only” about $1,634 per month, about 18.4% below the country’s average.
Show Low residents seem to fare particularly well, coming in 3,496 out of 4,276 on Doxo’s list. Doxo states that Show Low residents pay about 20.6% less per month than the national average.
People with Show Low addresses pay about $1,589 for their total monthly costs, which factors in mortgages, rent, auto loans and insurance, utilities, health and life insurance, cable or satellite, cell phone service and alarm and personal security expenses.
The Arizona average for monthly bills comes up to $1,939, meaning Show Low locals are saving about $347 by staying in the White Mountains and not relocating to any major Arizona metros, such as Paradise Valley (which comes in at about $3,488 per month) or Phoenix ($2,004 per month).
Doxo also lists Larson Waste, Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center, the city of Show Low, Arizona Public Service Co. and Navopache Electric Cooperative as the most common bill sites paid in Show Low.
Only 12 Arizona cities pay less per month than Show Low residents, the lowest being Douglas in the state’s southeast corner where residents spend about $1,319 per month in bills. Closer to the White Mountains, Payson comes in a little higher, spending about $1,550 per month, and remains slightly cheaper than Show Low.
Brian White, a financial adviser, has handled personal finances for more than 200 residents since moving to Show Low in 2020. White was initially surprised to hear about Doxo’s report.
White states that Doxo’s report seems to be accurate, but he wondered what exactly goes underneath the umbrella category of “utilities.”
“I wonder if that includes things like gasoline, which is easily the item most Americans have a problem with when they feel forced to have to pay more,” White said. “People will never penny-pinch harder than when they’re working around higher fuel prices.”
Speaking during a telephonic interview with the White Mountain Independent, White said, “Many (Show Low) residents might find this preposterous, considering the current economy and everything it’s done to the housing market and consumer pricing. I fear those people may not be in touch with what’s happening across Arizona, or the U.S. as a whole.
“The economy in the White Mountains is much different than it is in the Valley. It’s simpler; because there are less places to shop here, many folks will find themselves luxury-shopping less. This naturally helps build personal savings, but it’s a luxury not many other places offer. There’s less temptation here.
“We should find comfort in knowing we’re paying a little less to live in the area, or to live at all for that matter. There are folks in the country paying out the nose to just exist on American soil, and it’s good to know we’re one of the few that don’t. We have the luxury of overspending at the grocery store knowing that our insurances and mortgages will still be paid on time. It would be a shame to live in an area as beautiful as this and not be able to enjoy it.”
