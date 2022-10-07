Blood Drive

Vitalant team leader Tania Contreras reapplies bandages to the arm of student Nicole Luptak after she donated blood at Sequoia Village School on Sept. 30. “If you donate blood, you’re a life saver,” Nicole’s mother and Sequoia Dean of Students Amanda Luptak said.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

Over the past two years, the staff and students at Sequoia Village School have adjusted to a regular schedule of holding blood drives at their school.

Since 2020, Sequoia has averaged at least two blood drives a year to assist the nonprofit Vitalant in its battle against the unrelenting blood shortages that have plagued America for the last few years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.