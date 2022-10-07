Over the past two years, the staff and students at Sequoia Village School have adjusted to a regular schedule of holding blood drives at their school.
Since 2020, Sequoia has averaged at least two blood drives a year to assist the nonprofit Vitalant in its battle against the unrelenting blood shortages that have plagued America for the last few years.
Blood and plasma shortages have never been uncommon in the U.S., but a combination of factors that includes shortened staff and fewer donors has culminated in massive blood shortages that now weigh on America’s health care system.
In January, amid the early surge of the Omicron variant, the Red Cross announced its first ever “Blood Crisis.” Around the same time, Vitalant reported that the “historic, two-year low blood supply” was impeding the company’s ability to properly service the 900-plus hospitals that it covers in 28 states.
With the help of Sequoia’s generous staff and students and the city’s wonderful donors, Vitalant is now inching closer and closer to the end of the country’s blood shortages.
Dr. David Hamblin has taught U.S. and world history, government, geography, Spanish and film studies at Sequoia for nine years in addition to being a medical doctor.
On Sept. 30, he was more than likely the first face that an eager donor saw as they entered the gymnasium. Hamblin told the White Mountain Independent that all 45 appointments were booked well in advance and reported that walk-in donors helped Vitalant easily reach its quota for the day.
“Most of the people we’re seeing are experienced donors. They’ve been here before and know what they’re in for, but it’s still nice to see the response from the folks around the city, especially our seniors,” Hamblin said.
Hamblin is pushing 60 now, but still gladly donates blood when the opportunity arises.
“It’s very important to encourage the rising generation to take advantage of these civic opportunities and responsibilities,” Hamblin said. “Getting student involvement isn’t always easy, especially on a Friday, but over the years, the number of youths getting involved has gone up.”
One of these “rising generation youths” is Nicole Luptak, who has spent all but one day of her school career at Sequoia and will be graduating in the spring. She happily donated on the morning of Sept. 30, as she has for the many blood drives held at Sequoia in recent years.
“I love being involved in my community and helping as much as I can. Ever since I turned 16 and was eligible, I’ve made it a priority to donate whenever I can,” Luptak said.
Luptak mentioned the ease of donation process being one of the bestselling points to encourage people to come in and donate.
“The people that Vitalant sends to take care of everything really know what they’re doing,” she said. When the Independent reporter referred to Luptak as a “life-saver” for donating, she blushed. “You don’t really think of it that way when you’re donating. It doesn’t take long at all, so it doesn’t really feel like you’re making that big of an impact, but it’s still nice to know that you are.”
Amanda Luptak was especially proud of Nicole, both as her mother and the dean of students at Sequoia.
“(Nicole) is one of the many of our students who have come forward to help in any way they can. They have a strong understanding of what it means to help others, and I’m glad my daughter has grown up to be as kind and giving as she is,” Amanda said.
Amanda Luptak highlighted the public’s response to Sequoia’s blood drives as a big driver behind the school’s staff involvement, which in turn trickles down to the students.
“Our community knows the power that it holds, and it uses it very well. Whenever there’s a way to contribute to society and make any kind of positive change, we all come up in a big way. If you donate blood, you’re a life saver, simple as that,” she said.
Vitalant has blood drives scheduled in Snowflake, Eagar and Holbrook through the month of October. Anyone interested in scheduling a blood donation appointment can do so by visiting vitalant.org and searching by city or ZIP code, or by calling 877-258-4825.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.