Don’t let a few snow flurries get your hopes up — we’re still stuck in the kind of drought that likely caused civilizations across the southwest to collapse six centuries ago.
A gusty winter storm in the week leading up to New Year’s sent temperatures plunging across the state and finally brought a dash of snow to the high country.
However, the fall and winter so far have set high temperature records across the west, which remains in the grip of “exceptional” drought.
Those “exceptional” drought conditions now encompass two-thirds of the watershed of the Colorado River, with the rest of Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico mostly in “extreme” drought.
The U.S. Weather Service reports that some weather stations in Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Nevada between April and November reported their driest years ever. The long-range forecast predicts the extreme conditions will continue through the winter and into the spring, thanks to the sea surface warming in the Eastern Pacific called La Nina.
This could mean another long, early severe fire season, with conditions similar to those that fueled wildfires that burned more than 7 million acres in the west this year.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation recently predicted that only a heavy snowpack this winter on the parched watershed of the Colorado River will keep the reservoirs from dropping below 44% of capacity next year, a level that would trigger serious rationing — with Arizona one of the last states in line. However, the watershed’s so dry going into winter that a light or normal snow pack will likely generate little runoff.
The lack of runoff could trigger a new level of water rationing for the seven states that rely on the Colorado River, with Arizona near the end of the line. The White Mountains is in much better shape, with plentiful groundwater fed by the most rainfall in the state. Payson has the advantage of runoff from the Rim plus 3,000 acre-feet annually from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir, which it’s using to recharge its depleted underground water table. However, Salt River Project has virtually emptied the reservoir and the winter runoff might not refill it in the spring, which could mean Payson would lose a season of water from the reservoir.
The return to exceptional drought has set off a chain of consequence — and fueled efforts to better understand the dynamics of drought in the Southwest, especially given the climate model predictions based on the likely impact of a projected steady rise in global temperatures.
For instance, one recent study shows that a third of the rivers in the United States have changed color in the past 30 years, reflecting changes in temperature and runoff, according to research published in Geophysical Research Letters, a peer-reviewed scientific journal.
The researchers found the color changes especially pronounced on the Colorado River watershed. The analysis relied on 235,000 satellite images taken between 1984 and 2018 — a period that includes one of the worst droughts on record in the Southwest.
The color shift doesn’t necessarily mean the rivers are unhealthy, but it does mean they’re undergoing significant environmental changes. An increase in erosion, temperature changes that promote the growth of algae, changes in flows and other factors can shift the color of a river. Even many stable rivers change colors with the season, depending on when runoff picks up in the spring. So the decades-long examination of hundreds of thousands of images was the only way to get an overall picture.
During the 34-year study period, a third of the rivers had significant color changes. About 21% became more green — mostly in the West. About 12% became more yellow, mostly in the East. In all 55% of the rivers showed color changes – even without a clear trend. Only about 12% of rivers remained roughly the same color over time.
Another study linked droughts in the Southwest like the one in progress to huge areas of dry area that originate over the ocean, then move inland.
The Stanford researchers analyzed atmospheric moisture measurements between 1981 and 2018 and discovered that some of the most severe, long-lasting droughts started at sea before shifts in the upper-atmosphere jet stream moved the dry air onto the continents — especially in the western U.S., according to a summary of the research published in Scientific American.
The research showed that most expanses of dry air that cause a drought form and remain either over the ocean or over the land. However, one in six of those dry air masses start at sea but then move onto land. Generally, these “landfalling droughts” cause the most severe and long-lasting dry spells, according to the study published originally in Water Resources Research. One average, these landfalling droughts are one third drier and last five times longer than normal droughts.
One example was a “ridiculously resilient ridge” of high pressure that hovered just off the coast of California from 2011 to 2017, causing California’s worst drought in recorded history. Some weather experts consider the current severe drought a continuation of that drought — which could also help account for record-breaking fire seasons in the past decade throughout the West.
Many experts believe a less severe and prolonged drought may have led to the collapse of a network of civilizations in the 1300s and 1400s, just before the arrival of the first Europeans in the 1500s and 1600s.
The civilizations of the Sinagua, Hohokam, Ancestral Puebloeans and others had persisted for more than 1,000 years, many of them relying on sophisticated dry farming or extensive irrigation works to grow corn, beans and squash to supplement wild foods. They established vibrant trading networks stretching from California to Texas and down into Central America. However, the populations crashed and people abandoned the great cities, leaving scattered ruins at places like Springerville, Tonto Basin, Mesa Verde, Chaco Canyon and Phoenix.
