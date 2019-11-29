PHOENIX — Because of the incoming winter storm, the Arizona Department of Transportation is closing State Route 67 to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park Tuesday, Nov. 26.
During the winter, ADOT closes and doesn’t clear snow from SR 67, a 43-mile highway between US 89A at Jacob Lake and the park, since North Rim visitor accommodations are shut down. After closing Dec. 1 – or earlier when weather warrants, as in this case – SR 67 reopens each spring, usually around mid-May.
US 89A remains open during the winter, as do the Grand Canyon National Park facilities at the South Rim.
Meanwhile, State Route 473 leading from State Route 260 to lakes in the White Mountains will close for the winter Wednesday, Nov. 27, due to the incoming storm. State routes 261 and 273, also in the White Mountains, are scheduled to close no later than Dec. 31.
ADOT reminds motorists heading into snow country to drive with caution and follow this advice:
Don’t let GPS and navigation apps replace common sense. When a highway is closed, a suggested alternate route involving an unpaved, un
- plowed road can lead you into danger.
- Pack an emergency kit, a fully charged cellphone, extra clothing, blankets, water and snacks.
- Slow down. Drive defensively. Be patient and allow additional time for your trip. Never pass a snowplow.
- Leave sufficient space between your vehicle and those ahead of you. Give yourself plenty of room and time to stop or to avoid hazards.
- Make sure your vehicle has plenty of fuel.
- Check weather and road conditions before you travel. Let someone know your route.
- Bring a small bag of sand (or cat litter) for wheel traction.
- Additional information on winter driving is available at azdot.gov/
- KnowSnow.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
Before heading out, be sure to call 511 or visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov for the latest highway conditions. The website features camera images along state highways that give drivers a glimpse of weather conditions in various regions. ADOT’s Twitter account (@ArizonaDOT(link is external)) and Facebook page (facebook.com/AZDOT(link is external)) provide real-time information and interaction. And the free ADOT Alerts app available at ADOTAlerts.com(link is external) will send critical information, including alternate routes, should snow and ice close a major highway.
