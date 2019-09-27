PHOENIX – Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced this week that the Treasurer’s office distributed record investment earnings in FY 2019 totaling $567 million. The previous record was set in FY 2008, when the office distributed $502 million in earnings.
“The more we earn, the less Arizonans have to pay in direct taxes,” Yee said.
“Each investment dollar we earn is one less dollar that has to be collected from taxpayers while staying committed to our investment philosophy of ‘safety, before liquidity, before yield’,” Yee said. “This is great news for Arizona taxpayers.”
“These record earnings benefit the state general fund, K-12 education, local governments, state agencies and endowment beneficiaries,” she added.
The summation of the $567 million in earnings distributed are as follows:
• $345.4 million to Endowment Beneficiaries, including $321.2 million to K-12 Education.
• $145.6 million to State Agencies, including $50 million to the State General Fund.
• $75.7 million to Local Government Pool Participants.
