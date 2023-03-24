Increased efforts to combat impaired driving made for a busy St. Patrick’s Day weekend for law enforcement agencies across the state.
On March 20, the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety revealed their statewide DUI enforcement statistics. AGOHS compared activity numbers from March 16-18 of this year to March 16-17 in 2021 and 2022.
Over most of the major categories tracked, law enforcement saw an increase in activity throughout the state. After reporting a total number of traffic stops, or “contacts,” in 2021 and 2022 of 5,809 and 5,560, respectively, AGOHS tracked over 6,860 in 2023.
The number of DUI arrests went up as well, though not as drastically. Law enforcement reported 273 arrests involving DUI on St. Patrick’s day weekend, 19 more than 2022 and 76 more than 2021.
Of those arrests, 37 were considered “aggravated” DUI, 236 were considered “misdemeanor” DUI and 52 were considered “extreme,” which applies to a people stopped with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more.
The average breath alcohol content recorded in 2023 was 0.149, a sliver away from the 0.151 average found in both prior years. DUIs involving drugs went from 82 in 2022 to 49 this year. This number is also lower than the number of arrests (67) made for that reason in 2021.
The number of citations given for underage drinking went from 5 in 2022 to 17 in 2023. This unfortunately follows the increase to 9 in 2021.
The total number of “Know Your Limit” contacts made over the weekend skyrocketed to 928, up from only 142 and 115 in 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the office’s sober designated driver’s program, which only received 196 calls this year, down from the 666 recorded in 2022.
Law enforcement recorded 1,139 other citations issued over the holiday weekend, up from 2021’s 1,104 citations and falling 16 citations short of the number recorded in 2021.
These “other” citations include most basic traffic violations except for DUI and/or speeding-related incidents.
Distracted driving citations doubled since 2021, with officers recording 86 in 2023 compared to 41 last year. Seat belt citations also increased — up to 135 this year, after posting 117 last year.
Civil speed citations went up as well. After recording about 1,100 in both prior years, law enforcement handed out 1,990 speeding tickets this holiday weekend. Criminal speeding tickets also increased, from 101 in 2022 to 136 in 2023.
“These statistics are the result of the dedication and training of police and highway patrol officers, sheriff deputies, volunteers, and other law enforcement personnel,” AGHOS stated in the release.
“Our goal is to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries on our streets and highways by enforcing DUI and traffic laws in (the) state.”
Law enforcement recorded just shy of 1,500 participating officers and deputies during the 2023 St. Patrick’s holiday weekend. This is a welcome improvement from the 1,242 law enforcement personnel who participated in last year’s DUI enforcement.
These statistics are the result of countless hours of hard work by both local and state law enforcement agencies, doing all they can to ensure families can safely enjoy the holidays in the White Mountains.
