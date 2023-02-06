Phoenix Super Bowl

The Arizona Department of Transportation expects traffic to be thick in downtown Phoenix because of events at the Phoenix Convention Center, Footprint Center and Margaret T. Hance Park. Cars wait at a stoplight on 1st and Monroe streets in Phoenix on Feb. 2, 2023.

 Logan Camden/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Super Bowl and Phoenix Open fans are flooding into the Valley, bringing inevitable traffic jams. Drivers should allow extra travel time and note a few high-traffic and lane-closure areas for the next two weeks, transportation officials said.

Doug Nintzel, spokesman for the Arizona Department of Transportation, expects traffic to be thick in downtown Phoenix because of events starting this weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center, Footprint Center and Margaret T. Hance Park. Both ADOT and the Glendale Transportation Department suggest factoring in time to battle traffic and find parking.

