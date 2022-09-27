SJPD Fentanyl Bust

On Sept. 3, 2020, the White Mountain Independent reported on the acquisition of 3,500 fentanyl pills by St. Johns police. One year later, collected data suggests that nearly 50% of Arizona youth are unfamiliar with the drug or its dangers.

 St. Johns Police Department

Fentanyl has become one of the biggest talking points over the past few years, and a recent survey showed that middle- and high school-aged Americans may not know as much about the incredibly dangerous substance as they should.

Earlier this month, the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission released the results of the 2022 Arizona Youth Survey. Over 50,000 students from across Arizona’s 15 counties were asked to participate. The survey, which is administered every two years, is used to assess the pervasiveness of substance abuse, gang involvement or any other behaviors that may be considered “risky” for teens in Arizona.

