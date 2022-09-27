On Sept. 3, 2020, the White Mountain Independent reported on the acquisition of 3,500 fentanyl pills by St. Johns police. One year later, collected data suggests that nearly 50% of Arizona youth are unfamiliar with the drug or its dangers.
Fentanyl has become one of the biggest talking points over the past few years, and a recent survey showed that middle- and high school-aged Americans may not know as much about the incredibly dangerous substance as they should.
Earlier this month, the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission released the results of the 2022 Arizona Youth Survey. Over 50,000 students from across Arizona’s 15 counties were asked to participate. The survey, which is administered every two years, is used to assess the pervasiveness of substance abuse, gang involvement or any other behaviors that may be considered “risky” for teens in Arizona.
The good news relayed by the survey’s results showed a persistent change in the number of teens claiming to use any illicit substances. Over a 30-day span, 12th graders reported that about 22% have used alcohol, 17% have used marijuana and just under 15% have used tobacco or electronic cigarettes.
These numbers are obviously higher than any Arizona parent would like, but they can find comfort in knowing all these statistics show a steady decline in teenage drug use in the state over the past few years. The positivity relayed by these statistics does very little in overshadowing the more dire results, however.
According to the survey, 47% of eighth grade students were not familiar with fentanyl in any capacity. At first glance, this may be a good thing, but it does strike some questions about Arizona’s education system and the methods of informing students about dangerous substances, specifically those considered “new” to the trade.
In a release obtained by the Independent, Andrew LeFerve said, “This is not acceptable. As a state and nation, we must do more! In the last 12 months, 80% of students reported never having had a conversation with their parents about this dangerous drug. We must work together to change this statistic.”
LeFerve is the executive director of the ACJC, the organization that conducted the survey, and went on record in 2021 saying fentanyl was one of the most dangerous substances being abused in the U.S., more so than heroin or methamphetamine.
Kayla Simpson, a local mother whose two young boys attend both Show Low High School and Show Low Middle School, commented on the situation, saying, “I think there’s an argument to be made about not overexposing our children to drugs, as in, ‘the less they know, the better.’ But they deserve to be informed, even if it’s just what it is, what it does, and why you should stay away from it.”
Simpson said that she doesn’t necessarily hold the local school system accountable, saying, “The responsibility can’t just be on them. The parents in our community need to come together and decide how much is too much to know and how much is too little. Some at-home education may help go a long way in keeping our kids safe.”
LeFerve seems to agree with this mindset. In a recent interview, he stated, “Parents, or a trusted adult, play an important role in why students choose not to do drugs.”
Programs like Drug Abuse Resistance Education are still very active in local communities and are continually working to stop substance abuse in American youth, but perhaps White Mountain parents should consider researching fentanyl themselves and relaying the dangers onto their children.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse, which states that fentanyl is “50 to 100 times” more potent than morphine and one of the most common substances involved in overdose deaths, features multiple articles and resources that provide statistics and resources to help inform the public on the dangers of fentanyl. That may be a good place to start.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
