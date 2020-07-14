The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) would like to alert taxpayers that time is running out to file individual tax returns for 2019 by the new July 15 deadline.
In the state of Arizona, full-year resident or part-year resident individuals must file a tax return if they are:
Single or married filing separately and gross income (GI) is greater than $12,200;
Head of household and the GI is greater than $18,350; or
Married and filing jointly and the GI is greater than $24.400.
Note: For non-resident individuals the threshold numbers above are prorated based on the individual’s Arizona gross income to their federal adjusted gross income.
All tax forms and instructions are available to download under Individual Forms, or visit the department’s E-File Services page at https://azdor.gov/e-file-services to view the list of software providers certified to submit electronically filed returns with ADOR.
To expedite the processing of an income tax return, ADOR strongly encourages taxpayers to e-file or use the fillable Arizona tax forms. E-filing is more secure and efficient than paper returns, with nearly 83 percent of the 3.4 million individual tax returns being e-filed for tax year 2018. Each year, ADOR provides opportunities for taxpayers to file their individual income tax returns electronically at no cost to those who qualify. Fillable forms and e-file information are available online.
Here are some additional tips to speed up the refund process to avoid delays in processing your returns:
• Verify all the necessary lines and forms are filled out correctly. Avoid math errors or miscalculations.
• Enter taxpayer and dependent names as they appear on Social Security cards and avoid using two different names.
• Make sure to include your daytime telephone number.
• Ensure all information, forms, carry over totals and supporting documentation are correctly stated.
• Double-check bank routing and account numbers used on tax forms.
• If filing a paper return, use black ink and print on white paper.
• Do not staple or attach anything to paper returns.
• Remember to sign and date the return.
Check out ADOR’s website at www.azdor.gov for additional information on tax filing requirements, instructions and other important tax tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.