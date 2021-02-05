A Representative in the state legislature, from the Navajo Nation, has resigned to become Deputy Assistant Secretary for Tribal Affairs in the Biden administration.
District 7 Representative Arlando Teller, (D-Chinle) resigned his legislative seat last week in a letter to Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers. Teller was just re-elected on Nov. 3 and started the new term on Jan. 8. As one of five candidates for two house seats, Teller was the second highest vote-getter defeating two republicans who won their party’s primary and a write in candidate who got zero percent. Teller’s first try at a House seat in 2014 was unsuccessful.
During the presidential campaign, Teller sat on a panel put together by the Biden Harris team called The Importance of the Native American Vote in 2020 which stated in a meeting announcement that “This panel will discuss these issues, how to address and how to ensure we get the vote out for Joe Biden!”
Teller’s short stint as a legislator earned him a “B” on at legislative report card prepared by the Sierra Club, the environmental group. According to another public interest firm The Center for Arizona Policy, Teller’s votes last year included two no votes on measures to restrict abortions. Other no votes included one against Senate Bill 1451 which requires more accountability from ballot petition circulators (it passed anyway) and also against Senate Bill 1349 (which also passed) allowing private school tuition to be paid from certain “educational accounts” believed to have favorable tax treatment.
Two yes votes Teller cast concerned the right of parents to declare that sick children should not be resuscitated, and a measure that prohibited universities from curtailing constitutional free speech.
According to the website Ballotpedia, “Teller’s Navajo clans are the Zuni clan adopted into the Red Streaked-Forehead clan, born for the Waters Flow Together clan.” He graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1995, and served an internship in the City of Mesa’s Falcon Field Airport. After that, he took a job with the City of Phoenix Aviation Department. In 2009, Teller returned to the Navajo Nation to work as a transportation planner for the Navajo Nation Division of Transportation. His new position will be in U.S. Department of Transportation as deputy assistant director for tribal affairs.
Teller’s last day at the Arizona State Capitol was Jan. 31.
In the letter, he wrote, “I’m honored and humbled to have been selected by President Biden to work for his administration. It has been a privilege to represent my constituents in District 7.”
The Apache County Board of Supervisors will select his successor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.