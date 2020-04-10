Gunfights in the Old West were usually caused by one of three reasons … women, gambling or revenge. One of Dodge City's most famous gunfights was over a woman.
Levi Richardson was a buffalo hunter who had become a freighter. He was a well-liked, hard-working individual who was known for his proficiency with a pistol and rifle … as well as a quick temper.
Frank Loving, also known as "Cock-eyed" Frank because his eyes tended to look toward each other, was an ex-cowboy turned gambler. Loving, unlike Richardson, was known have a steady nerve. Both men were spending some time in Dodge City, Kansas.
It seems that Levi Richardson fell in love with a young woman. Unfortunately, for him, she loved another. And, that person was none other than Cock-eyed Frank Loving.
It was about 8:00 Saturday evening, April 6, 1879. Richardson was warming himself at the potbelly stove in the Long Branch Saloon, when Loving came in and took a seat at one of the gambling tables. Richardson went to the table.
A few, less than genteel words were exchanged. With both men standing face to face, Richardson went for his gun. He pulled off a shot. Loving's first shot misfired. Loving then ran behind the potbelly stove. But Richardson was right behind him taking two more shots.
Fortunately, for Loving, after that first misfire, his gun performed flawlessly. Using cool deliberation, Loving shot Richardson in the chest, side and arm. He died on the spot. Loving suffered only a scratch on the hand.
After the smoke settled, both guns were checked. In the fracas, both men had emptied them. The amazing thing about the gunfight was that with led flying everywhere in a crowded room, no bystander was hit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Slight downturn in new cases — except in Navajo County
- COVID-19: 42 off-reservation cases confirmed in Navajo County
- Donor's gift assures the future of Woodland Lake Park
- Couple charged in drowning deaths of three children
- How are White Mountain businesses doing at social distancing?
- Richardson wants out due to pandemic
- A message from Sheriff Clouse
- 54 cases of COVID-19 off-reservation in Navajo County
- COVID-19 cases continue to soar on Navajo Reservation
- COVID-19 moves into southern Navajo County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Who's fooling whom? (23)
- The difference between Republicans and Democrats (16)
- COVID-19 case count continues to climb (15)
- Pres. Trump approves major disaster declaration for Arizona (15)
- Open letter to U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran (10)
- Science is NOT consensus (10)
- Humanity and leadership needed (10)
- Couple charged in drowning deaths of three children (9)
- Comeback Joe (9)
- Open borders and COVID-19 (7)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.