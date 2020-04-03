On April 8, 1875, four soldiers encountered 30 Comanche. Three of those four soldiers received the Congressional Metal of Honor. This was but one escapade in the life of a most unusual group of men.
During the 1870’s there was a small group of men who guarded the Texas–Mexico border against Comanche Indians. These men were the Seminole-Negroes. They were runaway slaves who had gone to Florida and lived with the Seminole Indians. When the Seminole were chased west, the black families went with them.
In 1870, looking for help in fighting the marauding Comanche, the Seminole-Negroes were hired to track down the Comanche Indians. Although they were a rag-tag looking bunch with a combination of military and Indian attire, which even included war bonnets, they had the ability to follow trails that were weeks old and live on nothing but rattlesnakes.
The commander of this group, a white lieutenant by the name of John Bullis, had the respect of the Seminole-Negroes, because he was willing to live and fight right alongside of his men. Once while on patrol Lieutenant Bullis and three of his enlisted men encountered some 30 Comanche. Lieutenant Bullis was captured. Not willing to leave their commander behind, the men changed into the midst of the Comanche, rescuing Lieutenant Bullis. Each enlisted man received the Congressional Metal of Honor.
For their service, the government promised the Seminole-Negroes land, but, mysteriously, when it came time to pay up, the War Department had run out of land. But, living up to their commitment, they stayed on until their job was done.
Incidentally, during the service of the Seminole-Negroes, not one was ever killed or injured in battle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.