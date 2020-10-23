Lawmen of the Old West had a lot of authority, and citizens were willing to put up with a quite a bit from them, as long as they kept law and order. But, they had no tolerance for the lawman that broke the law.
Steve Long was a six-foot, six-inch Laramie, Wyoming lawman who didn’t take guff from anyone. For instance, on Oct. 22, 1867 four cowboys decided to roust some greenhorns from Illinois. But the greenhorns weren’t intimidated, and they tied into the cowboys. Deputy Marshall Long arrived, and commanded the brawlers to stop. When they wouldn’t, Long pulled his pistols and proceeded to shoot them. Three of the Illinois men and two cowboys ended up dead. That stopped the fight.
But, that’s nothing compared to what happened two months later. Two prospectors in the Baby Doll Saloon were arguing over who was to buy the next round of drinks. Deputy Long showed up and told them to stop. One of the prospectors told the Deputy to mind his own business. Long again pulled his pistols, and started shooting. When the smoke cleared, not only were the two prospectors dead, but two innocent bystanders were also shot.
Evidently, the people of Laramie were willing to tolerate Steve Long’s methods, because they did result in a quieter town.
What the people of Laramie didn’t know was that Deputy Long was earning some money on the side as a robber. It caught up with him a year later.
He tried to ambush a prospector. In the process, Long was shot in the shoulder. He managed to make it back to town, and went to his fiancée’s house. She patched him up, and then she went to the head of the local vigilante committee and told him about what happened. The next day, Oct. 18, 1868, Deputy Sheriff Steve Long was found dead hanging from a tree.
