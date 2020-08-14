Overcoming obstacles was a trait of people who came out west. But, no one overcame more serious obstacles than Biddy Mason.
Biddy Mason was born on August 15, 1818. At the age of 33, she came out west walking behind a wagon train. She was herding cattle and cooking meals, as well as taking care of her three children that were fathered by her white master…For Biddy was a slave.
Her masters, the Smiths, settled in San Bernardino, California. Although California had just entered the Union as a “free state,” the lawmakers had made a provision for slave owners to maintain slaves as long as they were in transit. The Smiths claimed to be “in transit” for the next four years. Then Robert Smith decided to move to the slave state of Texas.
Biddy Mason had made acquaintances in the black community. And when they heard about the impending move to Texas, they started legal action. A Federal Judge declared Biddy and her daughters “free forever.” Just a year later, the Supreme Court decided to allow slaves to be taken to free states without any change in their status.
Biddy and her three children moved to Los Angeles and she got a job as a midwife and nurse. Although she made only $2.50 a day, in ten years she had saved $250, bought land and built a house…making her one of the first black women to own land in California. Eventually, this woman, who was a slave until she was almost 40 years of age, was worth about $300,000. In today’s value, that’s over $5 million.
But, Biddy was not just interested in money. Her home became the meeting place for Los Angeles’ first black church.
She said, “If you hold your hand closed, nothing good can come in. The open hand is blessed, for it gives in abundance, even as it receives.”
Truly, Biddy Mason was one remarkable frontier woman.
