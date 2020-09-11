Many of the great Indians of the 1800’s were of the belief that their success in battle was the result of spiritual powers. This week’s story is about one such person.
Roman Nose was a Northern Cheyenne warrior chief. Now, obviously “Roman Nose” was not his real name. It came from his nose looking like that of a Roman emperor. His Indian name was “The Bat.”
Standing 6’ 3” and weighing 230 pounds, Roman Nose presented a formable target as he led the charge against enemies. Yet he emerged unscathed each time.
His powers came from a magical war bonnet. It was painted black from a tree struck by lightning. On the side was the skin of a kingfisher that made any bullet wound close instantly, as the water closes when the kingfisher dives into water. A bat was on the top so he could fight safely at night. But there were taboos. Among them was that Roman Nose should not eat food served with a metal utensil.
Unknowingly, on September 16, 1868 Roman Nose ate some food that had been taken from a pot with a metal fork. The next day he and his warriors were to battle against the military.
Because he broke a taboo, Roman Nose didn’t join his warriors in battle. Although the military was greatly outnumbered, they more than held their own because they had fast firing Spencer rifles.
During the battle one of his braves chided Roman Nose for not leading his men in battle. Roman Nose decided to enter the battle saying, “I know that I shall be killed today.” And true to his words, Roman Nose was mortally wounded on September 17, 1868.
Whether the headdress and the taboos had magical powers or not is a point to be debated. What is not to be debated is that if a person believes something strong enough, it will come true.
