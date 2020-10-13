Timber Mesa Deputy Chief appointed to statewide board

Randy Chevalier, Deputy Chief for the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, has been appointed to represent fire districts from Navajo and Apache counties on the Arizona Fire Districts Association (AFDA) Board of Directors. AFDA represents more than 150 fire districts from across the State of Arizona and focuses on education of the State’s more than 600 elected fire board members as well as fire chiefs. Additionally, AFDA represents the interests of Fire Districts at the State Legislature.
Chief Chevalier is now the Area I Director. Area I is comprised of both Apache and Navajo counties and includes more than fifteen separate fire districts. The state is divided into eight areas of representation with an area director over each. The area directors along with the president of the association, the vice-president and the secretary/treasurer make up the AFDA board which oversees the education and advocacy efforts of the association.
“Chief Chevalier, by taking on this role, continues Timber Mesa’s tradition of service and leadership. He has more than 25 years of fire service experience, all of which has occurred in the White Mountain communities. He is very familiar with the area, the fire districts, and the people involved. He is well equipped to represent the interests of fire districts in our region at the State level,” said Bryan Savage, Fire Chief at Timber Mesa.
