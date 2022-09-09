Congressman Tom O'Halleran and a few members of his staff visited Show Low on Friday for a roundtable discussion with veterans from the White Mountains.

Over the past few months, O'Halleran has hosted several meetings with veterans from all over the state. The meetings have generally been used to hear various grievances from veterans about their lack of support by local and state governments, specifically limiting their access to proper healthcare through the VA or receiving basic benefits.

