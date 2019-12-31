PHOENIX— The Arizona Department of Health Services today released its preliminary list of the top 100 names of babies born in Arizona in 2019. Emma is the top name for girls, and Liam is the top name for boys. This is the fourth year in a row that Liam has been the top name for boys born in Arizona.
The top five girls names for 2019 are Olivia, Emma, Isabella, Sofia and Mia. The top five boys names for 2019 are Liam, Noah, Sebastian, Oliver and Elijah.
The list of baby names comes from birth certificates submitted to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ Bureau of Vital Records. An official count of the year’s top baby names will be verified and posted online at azhealth.gov in February 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.