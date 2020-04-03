GILA COUNTY — With the confirmation of two COVID-19 cases in Gila County, the Health and Emergency Management COVID-19 team leader Josh Beck must manage a team who have become life-saving disease detectives — working without some crucial tools.
On paper, everything is ready to go in tracking anyone who had “close contact” with the infected people.
Now if he just had the manpower and the test kits he needed to determine whether the afflicted residents spread the virus during the five to seven days before they got tested and isolated.
The county health department’s contact tracers are doing their best, but they don’t yet have the ability to test for the virus in people who have had close contact with the infected, but are not yet displaying symptoms.
“Once you have the testing for it ... then we can do our job really well,” said Beck. “If we had drive-thru test clinics everywhere, then anyone infected would stay home.”
But that’s not possible — at least not yet.
Instead, the disease detectives have so far spoken with less than 10 people who had close, sustained contact with the Gila County’s first confirmed case last week, but many of those contacts haven’t been tested since they are not showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19.
Contacting those close to a COVID-19 case
Once someone tests positive for coronavirus in Gila County, county communicable disease specialists try to determine who the person had contact with and who they infected. They ask a series of questions “that walks the case through their daily routine throughout their time with symptoms,” said Beck.
Staff focuses on contacts made even 48 hours before the patient started showing symptoms, because “the general rule, with not much info, is (COVID-19) seems to transmit 24 to 48 hours before symptoms appear.”
The county health department defines “close contact” as someone who spent at least 15 minutes or more in contact with the patient — generally within six feet. This would include family members, partners and co-workers who share an office.
Research shows most COVID-19 infections have spread through a liquid droplet, usually from a sneeze or cough moving from the infected person to another person within six feet. Most cases are transmitted by a cough or a sneeze, although some cases may have been transmitted by a person who wasn’t yet showing symptoms.
Anyone who shares an office space or lives in a home with a confirmed COVID-19 patient has an elevated risk of infection. The great majority of cases have apparently been spread in family clusters, involving close contact over several days. However, some clusters have been traced to a single event — like a party or a wedding.
“Once we have a list of persons, places and sometimes things, we will work to collect as much contact information as we can from the patient and their family for the contacts on the list,” said Beck.
The county prefers to reach out to close contacts by phone.
“We contact and inform the person that they were listed as someone who had contact with a positive case and need a complete screening.”
County staff then monitor each contact daily for 14 days. The lack of test kits complicates the effort to gain control of the pandemic.
Let’s say an employee tests positive with COVID-19. The county will contact his family and even the assistant who works in the same office. However, the county would not immediately test those close contacts, unless they also had symptoms like a fever and a cough.
“They must have a fever of 100.4, dry cough, (and) shortness of breath to be considered for testing,” said Beck.
However, even without a test, health officials put all those close contacts in quarantine for 14 days.
In Gila County’s first confirmed case, fewer than 10 people had reportedly had close contact with the woman. But those 10 people likely each had contact with 10 people as well, but the county won’t test them unless they show symptoms.
“If said (contact) person went to a store and touched a keypad or held onto the bar at the checkout, they could catch the disease,” said Beck. “But none of those people count as a close contact. This is why we consider social distancing and the governor’s “stay home, stay healthy, stay connected” to be so vital to our response.”
The purpose of
limited contact
COVID-19 has medical researchers and public health officials alarmed because of the rapid rate of spread, lack of a cure or vaccine.
Beck believes this is just the start of the long journey with COVID-19.
“It is very likely that we will be dealing with this disease for the next 24 months, or until a vaccine is available,” said Beck.
As the virus adapts to the human immune system, it will probably become less lethal. The less lethal strains will live longer in the host and spread to more people until the evolved strain replaces the current strain.
“That’s the thought, most of these diseases lose their killing capacity,” he said.
Ironically, the wider the virus spreads, the sooner humans and the virus will adapt to one another — but the higher the short-term toll.
“When healthy people recover from it, they develop an immunity,” said Beck, which contributes to “herd immunity” — slowing the rate of spread.
It’s a delicate balance to save people, but expose enough so the virus turns into something hopefully closer to the common cold.
Unfortunately, Gila County’s demographics don’t bode well. The average age is higher than the rest of the state. U.S. Census statistics report almost a third of the county’s residents are 65 and older. Gila County has a relatively high poverty rate and many people without medical insurance.
So for now, Beck and his staff hope people will honor the governor’s stay home order and give them a chance to get ahead of the virus.
“Right now, let us catch up on the testing, on when it’s spreading and infectious, and help us keep the hospitals open and available so everyone can receive the best care possible,” said Beck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.