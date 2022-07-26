The normally low-key Secretary of State race in Arizona has turned into a test of voter’s faith in elections.

The crowded Republican field remains sharply divided between candidates who say the 2020 election was free and fair and those who continue to support drastic changes in elections based on the unsupported conspiracy theories claiming the election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump.

