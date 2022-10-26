LOS ANGELES – Melanie Ramos, a vibrant 15-year-old known to her family as a loving child, was found unconscious last month in a girls’ restroom at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood. She later died of a suspected fentanyl overdose.

But two weeks ago, another student at Bernstein High was saved when school officials administered Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses the effect of opioid overdoses.

