Pavement maintenance on U.S. 60 from Show Low to Springerville is scheduled to take place in March.
Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan for daytime delays.
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists with March travel plans on U.S. 60, between Show Low and Springerville (mileposts 353 to 367), to expect delays of up to 20 minutes for pavement maintenance.
U.S. 60 will be narrowed to one lane with alternating north- and southbound travel. Flaggers and a pilot car will escort traffic through the work zone.
Work will occur weekdays from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following days:
• Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5.
• Monday, March 8, through Friday, March 12.
• Monday, March 15, through Wednesday, March 17.
The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.
Motorists should be prepared to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment.
The restrictions are necessary so crews can apply a sealant on the existing asphalt, which helps protect and extend the life of the roadway.
