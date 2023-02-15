U.S. Rep. Eli Crane spoke to the White Mountain Independent about his recent committee appointments and working in a Democratically led government as a freshman congressman.
On Feb. 2, the Republican from Arizona’s 2nd District received his third committee appointment since he assumed office. After being appointed to the House Homeland Security Committee and the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, he was assigned to work with the House Committee on Small Business.
“I’m honored to sit on the House Committee on Small Business as an advocate for Main Street businesses across the country, especially those in Arizona’s 2nd congressional district,” Crane stated in a news release.
“As an entrepreneur who founded and operated a small business, I am all too familiar with the challenges that small-business owners face as a result of government overreach and crippling regulation.”
Born in Tucson, Crane followed his time as a U.S. Navy SEAL by founding Bottle Breacher, a small company that turns .50-caliber bullets into bottle openers.
During a telephone interview, he said, “It’s very important to me. A lot of people understand that small businesses are the economic lifeblood of this country. Unfortunately, as this government becomes bigger and bigger, more regulatory, it’s also choking our small businesses.
“I talk to small business owners every single day that have a tough time even finding good employees because of all the handouts coming from this government. Folks can just sit at home and make more money than they could actually working, and that’s very problematic.”
Crane often spoke about his business experience during his campaign in 2022. He and fellow Republican Rep. Mike Collins, of Georgia, spoke with the Independent at Show Low Café in November, saying he felt it was easier to open his business when he did (in 2013) than it would be to open one under the Biden administration.
“I look forward to taking (that) on and pushing back against it. I know many of my colleagues on the Republican side of the aisle agree with me,” Crane said. He said that gaining bipartisan support wouldn’t be a “focus” as he works through his new committees.
“I’m always focused on trying to do the right thing. If that means that Democrats happen to work with us, then great,” said Crane. “I can’t control that. Right now, to pass something in the House, you need 218 votes. Thankfully, we have 222 Republican members.”
Crane noted that bipartisan support wasn’t hard to find working in the veterans’ committee, saying, “That’s one of the few places on Capitol Hill that tends to function with bipartisanship. Both Democrats and Republicans take veterans’ health very seriously.
“We just got out of two very long wars. None of our other veterans have fought for that long in that sustained combat, and it’s taking its toll on our veterans. The disabilities that they have, both physically and psychologically, are very intense and we need to take that seriously.”
He conceded that, without help from the executive branch or a Senate majority, “I can’t tell you exactly what we’re going to be able to get done. We’re forced into (needing) to play a lot of defense, but there are things we can do offensively. (People) have already seen some of those in the speaker fight; just being bold and aggressive. I think you’re going to see more of that.”
